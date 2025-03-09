‘As a costco baker, this change is the worst’: Shopper reaches for box of new Costco muffins. Then she realizes they’re different

A Costco shopper noticed a major change in the warehouse’s muffins, but noted that the new baked goods could be an improvement.

In a video with over 522,000 views, Glo (@_gloyoyo_) holds up an eight-pack of Costco blueberry muffins.

“The Costco man has changed the muffins. And honestly, I’m not mad about it in the slightest,” she says.

What’s different about Costco muffins?

She explains that Costco muffins used to come in a six-pack of “face-sized” muffins.

“They might as well have been two muffins stuck together. They were huge,” she continues. “You had to get two boxes.”

Previously, Costco sold the muffins in two packs for $9.99—customers couldn’t purchase just one pack. But recently, the warehouse has changed its offering to single eight-packs for $6.99.

The size isn’t the only change to the muffins. Glo points out that the muffins are wrapped in parchment instead of a “traditional cupcake liner.”

“They taste very similar,” she says. “They’re a little bit more dense but very similar.”

What do shoppers think of the change?

In the comments, shoppers are divided on the new eight-pack Costco muffins. Some, like Glo, say they enjoy the smaller muffins.

“I feel for all the giant muffin lovers, but honestly so relieved to never have to suffer through a weird office breakfast meeting with all those weird giant sad muffins cut in quarters,” one writes.

“I’m going to costco tomorrow and this news just made me so happy i’m 100000% getting muffins lol,” another says.

“I was happy about the downsize too. The other ones were hard to eat cuz they were so big. these are the perfect grab and go size,” a third adds.

However, others say they’re disappointed in the change. The Daily Dot previously reported on a TikToker who said she preferred the two six-packs, since her kids had different flavor preferences.

“As a costco baker, this change is the worst thing to happen…. these muffins are the bane of my existence currently,” a viewer says.

“Aww I’m mad about it… it worked perfect for my family of 5 (plus we did split them in half),” another shares.

“I bought the muffins last week, took one bite and returned them. They did not change for the better IMO,” a third writes.

The Daily Dot reached out to Glo via email and TikTok direct message. We also contacted Costco for further information.



