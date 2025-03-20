‘How am I supposed to pour this?’: Costco shopper reaches for a gallon a milk. Then he notices something unexpected about the jugs

Costco makes life easier for its customers in a lot of ways with its bulk groceries, free samples, the $1.50 hot dog combo, and more.

Featured Video

But just because it’s convenient doesn’t mean it’s perfect.

Some things about the warehouse chain drive customers up the wall, and one customer had a bone to pick with a product that’s been frustrating shoppers for years: The milk jugs.

In a recent video that got over 852,800 views, TikTok user Avery (@someguynameavery) called out Costco’s square milk jugs for their terrible design.

Advertisement

What’s wrong with Costco’s milk jugs?

“Costco, come here for a second,” Avery says, walking down an aisle. “Let me talk to you about something.”

He held up one of the chain’s signature milk containers—the bulky, blocky ones.

“This, this is trash and you know it,” he says. “Literally the worst design container in the freaking world.”

Advertisement

The problem, according to him, is pouring from it without making a mess.

“How am I supposed to pour this?” he asked. “Have you ever tried to actually pour one of these?”

He ended the video with a stern demand for the company: “Fix it!”

Why are the Costco milk jugs shaped that way?

Costco’s square jugs aren’t new, and neither is the frustration.

Advertisement

The design was introduced in 2008 to reportedly stack bottles more efficiently, cut transport costs, and reduce waste. However, customers have complained about how awkward they are to use for a long time.

For example, one user on Reddit said the shape makes it hard to control the flow, leading to spills and splashes—something that’s especially annoying when dealing with a full gallon.

Customers have come up with workarounds however, like cutting a triangle-shaped hole in the seal instead of opening it all the way for better control.

That said, the U.S. Sun reported in 2023 that former Costco CEO Craig Jelinek “vowed to do something” about the widely disliked jugs. So far, though, customers haven’t reported any changes.

Advertisement

In the comments, users shared mixed opinions.

“Notice how well and compactly they stack? Fuller trucks = lower prices,” one person pointed out.

Another added, “Designed for transportation, not for use.”

Advertisement

Still, the frustration remains. Even a Costco worker chimed in, saying, “I work at Costco and refuse to buy Costco milk for this reason.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Costco via their contact form and Avery through TikTok messages for comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.