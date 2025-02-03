‘That’s exactly how I do it. Game changer!!’: Woman finds out the right way to open 40-pack of Kirkland water from Costco

If you’ve been pulling bottled water from its package one at a time, this Costco shopper has found a better way.

In a video with over 300,000 views, Karlita (@karlita_motherhood) shows her reaching into a hole ripped into the top of a 40-pack of Kirkland bottled water from Costco. She roots around and struggles to finally pull a bottle from the package.

She sets the water bottle down and shakes her finger, signaling that this method isn’t what you should be doing.

What’s the right way to open a pack of bottled water?

In the following clip, she takes a brand new 40-pack and a knife, slicing down the middle of the top of the package. Then, she lifts the package, folding it in half and exposing two neatly organized water compartments.

Karlita flashes a thumbs up at the camera. The caption reads, “OMG, I wish someone would have told me this before..”

Now, instead of digging around in a hole at the top of the package, you can simply grab a water bottle from the top of either water compartment.

Does this hack work?

In the comments, other shoppers react to Karlita’s bottled water hack. Some say they’ll use it when they pick up their next water pack.

“Saving this to try because our current water system looks like the original,” one writes.

“If I didn’t look at it, it wouldn’t have occurred to me,” another person says. Karlita responds, “I am glad you can now take it in consideration.”

“How perfect,” a third exclaims.

Others say they’ve already tried the hack—and it’s a “game changer.”

“Yep! That’s exactly how I do it. Game changer!!” a viewer says.

“My son showed me this .. I’m like wow lol,” another writes.

“Yes, I’ve been doing this. Will never go back to the old ways,” a third adds.

But Karlita’s hack isn’t the only method viewers are using on bottled water.

“I still do the top open hole because I stack four cases on top of each other,” one says. Karlita responds, “You can always do the top one. It also works.”

“I just cut the top off!!! Like a long square,” another writes.

“I always just cut an X on the top,” a third shares.

The Daily Dot reached out to Karlita via TikTok direct message and comment. We also contacted Costco via press form.



