‘WAIT SO THIS IS WHY MY BATHROOM IS SO DUSTY?’: Costco shopper buys Kirkland toilet paper. She sure didn’t expect this

Toilet paper isn’t usually a controversial topic, but one Costco shopper says her brand of choice is leaving behind more than just a clean surface.

TikTok creator Victoria (@purelyvictoria), who shares home cleaning, cooking, and daily vlog content, posted a video that’s now been viewed over 2.4 million times, explaining why she’s done with Kirkland toilet paper.

“This is why I’m never buying Kirkland toilet paper again,” she wrote in the video’s text overlay while filming her bathroom window blinds.

What’s wrong with Kirkland toilet paper rolls?

In the clip, Victoria swiped her finger along the surface of her blinds, revealing a thick layer of fluff.

To illustrate the amount of dust that had collected, she jokingly grabbed a broom, acting as if she had to sweep up the mess.

“The fact that this happens in 1 month is ridiculous.. smh,” she wrote in the caption. “I’m switching to a new toilet paper.”

Is it the Kirkland toilet paper or the cleaning routine?

Some viewers weren’t convinced the toilet paper was to blame. Instead, they suggested she simply wasn’t dusting often enough.

In response, Victoria posted a second video to prove her point.

She started by cleaning out a cupboard before grabbing a fresh Kirkland toilet paper roll. She tore apart a few pieces on camera, showing what looked like visible dust falling from the paper.

“I clean very regularly…” she wrote in the caption. “This test is proof that it builds with just a little bit.”

Is this a common issue with Kirkland toilet paper?

Turns out, Victoria isn’t the only one with complaints about Kirkland toilet paper.

Three years ago, a Reddit user brought up the same problem, saying that a new formulation of the toilet paper was releasing dust every time it was unrolled. Others in the thread chimed in, saying they’d noticed it too.

Another TikTok user previously claimed the toilet paper may have even caused health issues.

We’ve reached out to Costco for more information about the issue.

‘We switched to Charmin’

In the comments, other users shared their own complaints about Kirkland toilet paper.

One person claimed it caused health issues, writing, “Kirkland toilet paper gave me chronic yeast infections.”

Another said their septic system was at risk, commenting, “Our septic guy said it’s bad for septic tanks too. We switched to Charmin.”

Some felt validated by Victoria’s video. “OMG. I knew I wasn’t crazy. My bathroom was always dusty literally a day after I cleaned it. We switched to Charmin, and I just realized I haven’t dusted in weeks,” one user wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Costco via their contact form and Victoria via TikTok messages for comment.

