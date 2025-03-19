‘Does that mean we lose Persil too?’: Expert says you should stock up on Costco’s Kirkland detergent. Here’s why now’s the time—it has nothing to do with price

Are you a lover of Kirkland Detergent? Well, TikToker Zach Pozniak (@jeevesny), who creates content about all things laundry, has some unfortunate news for you.

“Kirkland is a great detergent that I recommend because it cleans really well, and it’s really well priced,” he shares, referring to Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean Laundry Detergent, which is sold by Costco.

The Costco Kirkland detergent has a cult following

Pozniak wasn’t the only fan of the Kirkland brand detergent; it had gained a bit of a cult following for its affordability and effectiveness. There are Reddit threads solely devoted to answering the question, “How good is the Kirkland laundry detergent?”

One user said, “I’ve been thinking of getting the Costco membership just to try this detergent. I hear good things about it…”

Consumer Reports even called it one of the best-value detergents of 2025.

The end of Henkel’s retail brand business in North America

“Unfortunately, I’m not sure how long this fairytale is going to last,” Pozniak says before explaining.

“That’s because Henkel, the people who make this stuff, and Persil, by the way, are quitting the retail brand business in North America,” he informs viewers.

Henkel is a German multinational chemical and consumer goods company that markets and manufactures Persil, another brand of laundry detergent. The company is also responsible for making Kirkland Signature Detergent.

In a recent press release, Henkel announced it will “divest its retailer brands business in North America,” meaning that it is getting out of the North American retail brand business.

What does this mean for Kirkland detergent?

Pozniak breaks it down further.

“This means that Kirkland is going to have to find a new manufacturer for their laundry detergent. So if you’re a Kirkland fan, I’d recommend stocking up now before they change it,” he suggests.

Kirkland detergent fans panic

The viral video has 162,000 views and hundreds of comments. Many viewers were devastated to hear they may no longer be able to use their favorite Kirkland.

“This is absolutely horrific news to me, thanks for the heads up,” one viewer commented.

“I am devastated,” another added.

Yet many viewers had questions about the future of Persil.

“Did I hear you correctly!!??? Persil is going to be no longer available in North America,” a viewer commented.

Another viewer asked something similar. “Does that mean we lose Persil too?”

According to the press release, Persil and other branded companies owned by Henkel will continue to exist, with only the “store brands” being sunsetted.

The Henkel CEO Carsten Knobel shared, “We are now focusing with a clear growth mindset on our branded business with technology-driven innovations offering more value for consumers.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Zach Pozniak, Henkel, and Costco via email for comment.

