‘One of these is a scam’: Costco shopper reaches for whole Kirkland chicken breast. Then she reads the fine print on frozen chicken

Frozen chicken is the same as fresh chicken, right? Not really, according to this fitness influencer.

Costco frozen chicken

“These right here actually only contain 19% meat protein. So whats in the other 81%? you’re paying for mostly just water and fillers, which is just extra weight which isn’t even contributing to your protein goals. If you’re grabbing these you might as well just be buying chicken-flavored ice cubes,” says TikTok user Bella (@fitxbella).

She is holding up a box of frozen chicken at Costco from the brand Sunrise Farms.

Is Bella right? Perhaps. The nutrition facts for the product say that per 100g of chicken, you get 18.4 g of protein. However, 100g of chicken usually has between 24-32 grams of protein according to Healthline. While sources say that frozen chicken and fresh chicken have about the same level of protein and that freezing your chicken does not significantly change the health benefits of the food, it’s clear something is going on with the protein content in this chicken.

“Now these are what you actually want,” she says, holding fresh chicken. “Fresh, whole, chicken breast. No mystery fillers, no additives, and about 30 grams of protein per 100 grams of cooked chicken. So the bottom line is, if you’re trying to lose body fat and build quality muscle, don’t waste your money on this low protein water-injected nonsense,” Bella says.

The video has 77,000 views as of Saturday.

Costco shoppers are also being advised to buy the Kirkland brand detergent right now before its formula changes.

Viewers didn’t entirely agree with her

People in the comments are on both sides of the spectrum, with some agreeing and others strongly disagreeing with Bella.

“I disagree. they cook perfectly fine and they still have protein and are cheap,” one user wrote.

“Unless it’s frozen fruit or vegetables, the rest is not good,” another said.

“Quit buying the frozen boxes 15 years ago. I stock up of fresh when they are on sale and freeze them individually,” one user commented.

“I have two very picky Jr hockey players that live on chicken and they prefer this frozen brand or Save on. They also cook perfectly…tender and never rubbery. Not sure how you cook,” disagreed someone else.

“Unless you get them from a farm you know and a butcher that doesn’t inject fillers. pretty much all store bought chicken will have fillers, frozen or not,” another comment read.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Costco for comment via email and to Bella via TikTok message and comment.



