‘That is ridiculous’: Woman goes to Costco to buy eggs. Then she sees the egg section

There appears to be an egg war unfolding at Costcos across America.

It may have something to do with Trump’s tariff threats.

In a viral TikTok video with 8.7 million views, creator Nina (@ninav0728) captured frantic customers stocking up on eggs at Costco.

“Eggs were gone in less than 10 minutes!!!! Costco!!” the woman wrote.

Costco eggs war

According to Fortune, Costco customers have been “panic buying” eggs.

Across the country, grocery stores have been struggling to keep up with the demand for eggs. In some supermarkets, they have become a commodity.

The San Francisco Reporter interviewed many shoppers who showed up at a local Costco at 9:00am just to get their hands on some eggs.

The publication reported that it witnessed a customer load up her cart with 14 of the five dozen cartons.

What’s behind the egg shortage?

The price of eggs has been rising, and there have been issues with availability ever since a bird flu outbreak impacted production in 2022.

However, experts believe the reason for the shortage may be a bit nuanced.

Though the bird flu outbreak did lead to some reduced production, panic buying is also playing a role in egg shortages across the country.

Similar to what happened with toilet paper during the pandemic, consumers who fear shortages are purchasing more eggs.

In turn, this results in a lack of availability.

Trump’s tariff threats have also increased fears about shortages, triggering panic buying.

In the video’s comments section, some called the shoppers greedy for clearing out the eggs.

“That’s what’s wrong with the world people don’t know how to share and they are greedy and selfish,” user justinpappas988 commented.

However, others reserved their judgments of shoppers who were stocking up.

“People with small businesses like bakeries, catering, etc. buy their eggs at Costco,” user Engaging_Foodie wrote.

“Y’all realize Costco is wholesale for restaurants as well?” an anonymous user pointed out.

The Daily Dot reached out to Nina by TikTok comment and direct message and Costco by contact form for more information.

