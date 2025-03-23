‘So we looked at Lowe’s and Home Depot’: Man nearly purchases new dryer. Then he realizes you can buy one at Costco for $530—it includes all this

Getting a new dryer can be a huge hassle, but one TikToker has highlighted an unexpected solution. In a video that has amassed 393,300 views, Nick (@nldoty) shared how Costco saved the day.

He began the video by explaining that his dryer broke. While he initially wanted to repair it himself, the cost to do so was around $500. Consequently, he went to Lowe’s and Home Depot in order to seek out a replacement dryer.

However, he was unimpressed with the cost. While browsing Home Depot and Lowe’s, he found that the prices for dryers was $530. In addition to this, both stores charged $30 for delivery, $30-$40 for installation, and $30-$40 to get the parts needed for installation. He also noted that for these dryers, there would be an 8-10-day wait and one year’s warranty on the item.

What happened at Costco?

“All of that, from my perspective, was very reasonable, until we looked at Costco,” he said. While Costco also sold dryers for $530, delivery, installation, and the parts needed were all included in the price. Additionally, the warranty of the dryer was two years rather than one. And rather than an eight-day wait, Nick said he placed the order on a Monday and had the dryer delivered on Friday. Costco also hauled away the old dryer, and completed the installation of the new dryer in just seven minutes.

“For the same price as buying it at Home Depot, they took the old one, they delivered it, they installed it, they included all the parts, so they doubled the warranty.” he added. “Damn, Costco. Good for you. Thanks!”

‘Full set’

In the comments, users shared their own thoughts and experiences of Costco. “Bought my car tires from Costco; other places were pricing me around $800 to $1,200 for a full set,” one commenter wrote. Costco [cost] $600 which included the mounting fee, alignment, and disposal of the old tires.”

“So your savings basically paid for two more years of basic membership,” another commented. “They [Costco] know how to treat customers and in turn get plenty of return business.” While a third commenter in a similar situation added: “As someone who has a broken dryer and was considering where to go I think Costco may be the winner.”

Nick didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment and Instagram. Additionally, Costco didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via contact form, while Lowe’s and Home Depot didn’t immediately respond via email.

Unfortunately, other TikTok users are also having issues with their dryers. For instance, TikTok user Marina Rice (@marina_faye) went viral after experiencing issues with her Samsung dryer. This is because, as she pointed out, the dryer won’t shut off. “It just keeps going!” she exclaimed. Perhaps she too would benefit from a Costco dryer

