‘This is the only loophole that may work’: Woman uses brother’s card to enter Costco. Then a worker stops her

A Costco shopper says a worker called her out for using her brother’s membership when his photo popped up. Her response left the worker speechless.

In a video with over 3.2 million views, TikToker Mads (@bluecrabdaddy) admits to doing something “[expletive] up” at Costco after trying to scan her brother’s card at the entrance.

“I know you’re not supposed to do that. But I figured, it’s my brother. It’s family. It’ll be no big deal,” she says.

However, the card wouldn’t scan at the membership scanners, so she had to call a worker over for assistance. She says the worker called her out when she examined the card.

“‘Well, first of all, you need to get your own card with your own picture,’” Mads recounts. “I look at her and I go, ‘That is my picture.’”

Mads says the worker apologized profusely, believing she had insulted Mads.

“Shout out to my brother, who has a beard,” she says. “He’s transitioned.”

Will this Costco membership card loophole work?

Commenters point out that Costco recently tightened its membership use requirements to crack down on shoppers using cards that don’t belong to them.

In 2024, the warehouse implemented membership card scanners at the entrance of all stores, which are supervised by Costco workers who previously checked the membership cards manually.

Some shoppers report other ways Costco is cracking down. The Daily Dot previously reported that one man says a Costco cashier wouldn’t let him pay with his credit card because his wife—who was also standing at the checkout—was the one on their membership.

Viewers say that Mads’ potentially controversial loophole—in which she pretends to have transitioned since taking the membership card photo—may be one of the only ways to get around the tightening requirements to enter the warehouse.

“This is the only loophole that may work. They are super strict now,” one writes.

“I think this is valid bc it’s harder to get into Costco than to VOTE!!!!” another says.

“Costco is too stingy with their membership,” a third adds.

Transgender commenters say they approve of Mads’ tactic.

“As a trans man, you’re good queen get your groceries any way you need,” a commenter says.

“Welcome to the community.. I guess?” another writes.

Have other Costco shoppers been stopped?

Costco shoppers report being stopped for using a family member’s membership card.

“Tried using self check out w my dads card bc he JUST had surgery and they said i couldn’t use it unless he was present! Hate Costco for that. Why do 5 people in the same house need their own!!” one says.

“I went to Costco 6 weeks post partum before a hurricane w/ my husbands card (he is a firefighter & was on shift) & got yelled at. I cried & left. we have the same last name & address they didnt care,” another writes.

However, others say awkward interactions with Costco workers still happen when they use their own membership.

“A Costco worker once asked me if I was using my dads card… it was my own card with a picture of me,” a viewer shares.

“I cut my hair once, then a couple of days later, a Costco worker scanned my card and asked, ‘Is she with you?’ Like damn is it rly that serious,” another says.

The Daily Dot reached out to Mads and Costco for comment.



