‘Costco changing the game’: Driver finds out Costco has a car wash now. She didn’t expect it to cost so little

Costco offers warehouse members cheaper gas, tires, and some automotive services. Now, some car owners can access another inexpensive service: a car wash.

In a video with over 708,000 views, Allison (@allisonetv) shows a line of cars in a

San Juan Capistrano, Calif. Costco parking lot.

“What are all these cars waiting for, you ask?” she says in the clip. “A Costco car wash!”

On-screen text reads, “Costco changing the game with a car wash.”

The caption continues, “And it’s only $7.99.”

Does Costco have a car wash?

According to Costco’s website, the car wash service is only available at select warehouses in Arizona, California, Idaho, Tennessee, and Washington.

The full-service car wash includes an exterior wash and wax, tire shine and wheel cleaner, undercarriage wash and rust inhibitor, spot-free rinse, and foam brushes. Prices and availability of the service may vary by location.

Despite Allison’s shock, some viewers say the car washes have been available at their local Costcos for several years.

“They’ve been having them,” one writes.

“This has been around for years. Certain warehouses have them,” another says.

“I’m sorry, but they’ve always had one. It’s definitely a steal,” a third adds.

While Costco hasn’t shared plans to expand its car wash service to pre-existing locations, some viewers suggest new car washes could pop up soon

“We just got a brand new Costco with a gas station and the carwash is coming this summer!!! Can’t wait,” a viewer says.

Is Costco’s car wash safe for paint?

Despite Costco’s inexpensive car wash offer, some drivers warn that the warehouse’s equipment could scratch car paint.

“If you own an expensive car or a new car please don’t do this it will ruin your paint it will cost way more to fix later,” one claims.

“If you like to damage your car paint and swirl marks lol,” another says.

“It’s $7.99 to scratch your car, and $1,200 to paint correct it since it’s not a touchless wash,” a third adds.

Costco uses tools like foam brushes during the wash, which could have a disadvantage compared to a touchless wash, which only uses high-pressure water to clean the car.

However, one commenter claims their local Costco car wash offers a touchless option upon request.

“There is a touchless option! You tell the employee before going in, and they switch it for you to touchless,” they say.

Is Costco’s car wash cost-effective?

Many competing car washes charge upwards of $25 for a regular wash in San Juan Capistrano, Calif., the location of the Costco in the TikTok. However, the Costco car wash is members-only, so you’ll have to shell out a minimum of $60 a year to use it.

In the comments, drivers say the car wash could make a Costco membership worth it.

“Better come with Costco pricing. Tired of paying 35$ a month for those drive-through car washes,” one suggests.

“It’s incredible. I wish there were more locations that had it! When my car was really dirty, the attendant told me to come around a second time no charge,” another shares.

“Costco car washes are awesome. Been going to them for years,” a third says.

The Daily Dot reached out to Allison via TikTok comment and direct message. We also contacted Costco via media form for further information.



