‘There’s no comparison’: Costco shopper spots $69 strip loin steak. Then he reveals he paid $26 ‘for the same thing’ the day before

There’s nothing quite like the feeling of thinking you’ve found a steal at the grocery store, only to find that another retailer had an even better deal to offer.

When it comes to comparing grocery stores, bulk shopping warehouse style is often one of the more affordable options available.

However, it is not a 100% foolproof way to shop.

One Costco shopper says he found a package of strip loin steak for $69 at his local warehouse, which might have seemed a steal had he not purchased what he says was essentially the same thing the day before at Metro.

In the video posted to TikTok by user @m70project, the poster shows the package of strip loin steak, claiming a better deal can be gotten elsewhere. It has drawn over 71,000 views.

“$69 for four of these?” a voice can be heard asking off-camera. “No wonder why your mortgage is not paid. I bought the same thing yesterday at Metro for $26.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @m70project via TikTok direct message, and to Costco via contact form regarding the video.

Is there really a better deal for steak at Metro?

It appears something similar to the package of strip loin is available for purchase at Metro, according to the retailer’s website.

A three-pack of strip loin steaks is listed for C$37.46 per Kg at Metro, versus the C$38.89 per Kg at Costco shown in the video. However, it does not appear that there is a specific offer for a multipack of strip loin steaks available for less than that.

It is likely that the package of steaks the poster purchased weighs significantly less than what was available at Costco, if they did indeed find a package of steaks for C$26.

Why are Costco beef prices higher?

Costco customers have taken to social media in recent years to call out the warehouse retailer known for offering consumers the opportunity to buy in bulk, potentially reducing costs per unit and saving money, for its high beef prices.

In 2023, shoppers took umbrage at the C$54.99 per kg price on a pair of prime rib steaks, in line with a general increase in food prices.

The higher prices could also be attributed to the wholesaler’s preference for high-quality merchandise, including higher-quality cuts of meat.

‘No comparison.’

Some viewers suggested that the price difference also reflected a difference in quality of the meat available from the two retailers.

“You never will find those at Metro not even the same,” one commenter wrote. “It could be four steaks, not the same size and not the same quality.”

“He bought the fast fry at metro,” another said. “He has a video cooking them . No comparison.”

“Fact from beef industry insider for your information, that’s the truth for Beef Industry sales!” a further user wrote. “Be careful on what you think you are buying.”

Others wrote that they were not convinced the meat offered at Costco is of superior quality, or that deals on steaks are anything out of the ordinary.

“Costco is a gimmick. Definitely some good deals but you really have to know your prices,” one commenter wrote. “They offer sizing that nobody else has so it confuses people and makes them think they are getting a deal.”

“100% independent had beautiful whole tenderloins were on sale for a steal,” another commenter wrote. “Costco has a beautiful brain wash system. The ‘quality’ is not that much better cooked properly very close! Bravo.”

“It’s not true. Metro has bone in strip loin at a great price and quality,” a commenter wrote. “They also don’t have to mechanically tenderize it. Listen, I love Costco as much as the next guy but they fell off on the beef.”

