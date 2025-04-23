‘Are people actually buying $400 beef’: Costco shopper goes to the meat section. Then they see store selling $400 item

When you think of Costco, you probably picture bulk snacks, family-size detergent, and rotisserie chicken—not $400 beef.

Featured Video

But if you’re in the mood to splurge, the warehouse giant has you covered.

A Redditor by the name of @barkingspider43 recently took to the r/Costco subreddit to share a photo of a vacuum-sealed slab of Wagyu beef for sale.

“Are people actually buying $400 beef?” they asked. The post quickly racked up more than 5,400 upvotes and 1,300 comments.

Advertisement

The label on the meat read “Beef Loin New York Whole A5 Wagyu,” weighing in at 6.66 pounds and selling for $59.99 a pound. That brought the total to a jaw-dropping $399.53.

Why wagyu costs so much

Wagyu beef comes from specific breeds of cattle native to Japan, known for their intense marbling and melt-in-your-mouth texture.

A5 is the highest possible quality grade for Wagyu, and it’s rare to find it in such large cuts. Between the meticulous breeding, strict feeding protocols, and high demand, the cost quickly adds up.

Advertisement

Customers weigh in

Despite the price tag, many shoppers weren’t shocked. In fact, some even said it was a deal.

“Yes. $60/lb is cheap for A5 wagyu,” one commenter wrote.

Advertisement

Others weren’t so sure. “I think I am probably in the minority here, but I don’t think A5 wagyu is worth it at any price,” someone added.

They continued, “I love a marbled piece of meat, but that is way too much fat for me. I would rather spend the money on an aged prime cut.”

Some speculated it’s not really meant for a solo dinner anyway. “I can see this being purchased as part of the food for an event or gathering,” one person said. “I like to think that 12 people would all chip in and treat themselves to a nice cut like this,” another added.

Whether it’s a splurge meal or a shared indulgence, it’s clear Costco has something for every kind of shopper—yes, even those dropping $400 on beef.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.