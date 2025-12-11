“You won’t get promoted”: DoorDash employee explains how mandatory deliveries impact internal promotions at the company

A corporate DoorDash employee is going viral after revealing a little-known company policy that requires all corporate workers (including executives) to complete quarterly delivery shifts.

Viewers are calling it one of the few corporate policies that actually makes sense.

Do corporate DoorDash workers have to Dash?

In a video with over 166,000 views, Los Angeles-based TikToker and DoorDash worker Lauren King shares that employees at all levels are required to do four dashes every year.

The policy is part of DoorDash’s WeDash program, which gathers data from all workers—including the company’s executives—on how to improve the delivery experience for dashers.

“It’s really serious. If you don’t complete your dashes, you literally will not get promoted,” she explains.

King says she still has to complete three dashes before the end of the year, so she decides to take viewers along with her to share the process.

She shows what she sees on the Dasher side of the app, including information on how far the delivery is.

King picks up a bag of food from Chipotle in Santa Monica and heads to the customer’s home.

“Even though I work for DoorDash and use it as a consumer, it’s always really interesting being on this side of things,” she says. “I really do think you learn so much about the app and the experience.”

What do customers think of the policy?

In the comments, viewers praise DoorDash for implementing the policy, saying it’s a great way to keep corporate in touch with the Dasher experience.

“I absolutely love this! A lot of people in high positions are making decisions FOR people doing the jobs they have never worked and would never work! This is so important,” one writes.

“I love when companies do this. For example, I work in transportation, and at one of the companies I worked for, we had to do a ride-along with a driver. It allows you to better connect with the work you are doing,” a second viewer suggests.

Others share that their companies also have similar programs.

“I worked at corporate Nordstrom, and we had to work two in-store shifts a year. It’s super important for company morale, even the C-Suite does it,” a commenter shares.

“When I worked at Warby Parker before they went public, they used to require Corporate employees to work a week’s worth of shifts during the Holiday season to understand how tough it is on the sales floor,” another says.

The Daily Dot reached out to King and to DoorDash for further comment.

