‘No wonder my neighbor didn’t acknowledge it’: Woman’s new luxury car goes unnoticed. Is it because the new GR86 looks like a Corolla?

It’s hard to believe that anyone would mistake one of the most renowned compact cars in history for a sporty coupe but when it comes to the Toyota Corolla vs. Toyota GR86? This woman says her neighbors can’t tell the difference.

TikTok user Caro (@gr86.caro) dedicates much of her social media account to her beloved GR86. But despite the budget-friendly sporty two-seater’s stats, she says it’s mistaken for Toyota’s ubiquitous Corolla on the regular.

Caro had to say something and now she’s asking her viewers if her baby really does look like a Corolla.

The video was posted on Jan. 13 and now has over 417,300 views.

What the neighbors said

“Does the GR86 actually look like a Corolla,” the video’s screen text asks.

“You guys want to know how forced the GR86 hate is on social media?” she asks.

She claims her neighbors say her family all have nice cars and yet, “They only acknowledge my brother’s car, which is a Giulia Quadrifoglio.”

After joking online that her brother’s car did outshine hers, she claims that commenters started dragging her with claims that her car looked like a Corolla.

“No wonder my neighbor didn’t acknowledge it.”

“It was just comment after comment saying the GR86 looks like a Corolla,” she states in the video. She then claims that after parking her car in her driveway she overheard a neighbor telling her dad her car looked like a Toyota Supra.

“It just goes to show that people take any opportunity to trash and hate on the [GR86] for literally no reason,” she concludes.

Toyota Corolla vs. Toyota GR86

Caro seems to be going in two directions here. The Supra is a high-end Toyota sports model that Car and Driver has described as “a pure driver’s car,” while the staid Corolla is described as a “safe and efficient transportation device.”

Indeed, when reviewing the Corolla, Car and Driver states, “Leave your driving gloves at home.” Presumably that is referring to the car’s reliability as well as its distinct lack of sportiness.

That said, the GR86 does bear some profile similarities to the Corolla—but not when it comes to performance.

Truecar compares the Corolla and the GR86 on several factors.

One of the most obvious factors is horsepower. The GR86 gets a whopping 228 to the Corolla’s median 169.

The Corolla is more roomy, befitting a family-oriented workhorse. And while the GR86 can travel with four as a sports model, it’s more suited to two passengers.

But beyond that, it’s inarguable that the GR86 chassis is sleeker and sportier than the Corolla. And while the Corolla is stacked with plenty of family-friendly extras such as an Infotainment system, Wi-Fi, and plenty of USB outlets, the GR86 is built with pleasure drivers in mind.

If you’re looking for auto-braking, lane-keep assist, and side airbags, the Corolla is your car. The GR86 doesn’t offer any of these as standard.

And if you’re confusing the two cars, much to Caro’s displeasure, you probably should look harder.

Viewers have opinions

Unfortunately for Caro, her video brought out a fair amount of Toyota haters.

One user wrote, “GR86 is a ‘sports car’ that would lose to a Prius. What is special about it?”

“I’d rather buy 356 huffy 20″ bikes and pedal around than buy one GR86,” another viewer commented.

However, the model had plenty of defenders.

“It looks nothing like a Corolla, TBH,” one stated.

“The GR86 just too new for these folks; people don’t understand,” wrote one.

Another stated, “Not gonna lie. Side by side, I think the ’86 looks better than the Supra.”

And another viewer commented, “Every car review about the GR86 has nothing but absolutely positive things to say about it. Funny part is that I get nothing but compliments about my car IRL. I’d just stop listening to kids online lol.”

