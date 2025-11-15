“They can put it in with a needle”: Cop issues warning about accepting drinks from Ubers and Lyfts

A police officer who uses his social media feed to share safety tips just offered a warning that’s getting a lot of attention, especially from people who rely on Uber or Lyft.

Featured Video

The creator, who goes by @police_g0tur6, says the message is aimed at women and teens, although anyone who regularly uses ride-sharing or taxis should pay attention.

“You might want to listen up,” he tells viewers before diving into the advice. The clip has gone viral, garnering more than 4.6 million views as of Friday.

What’s the risk he’s flagging?

According to @police_g0tur6, he’s hearing about a “new thing” where riders climb into a car and the driver immediately hands them a bottle of water. The concern, he says, is that some of those bottles have been tampered with.

Advertisement

“A lot of times what they’ve done is they’ve taken a needle and injected the bottle with a little bit of fentanyl or whatever they decide to use to try to make you lethargic and knock you out,” he claims.

Because of this, he urges people not to accept any food or drinks the moment they arrive.

“Nowadays, it’s just not safe,” he says. “They can put it in with a needle.”

If someone is desperate for a sip, he suggests a test: squeeze the bottle. If anything leaks, he says that’s a sign somebody may have injected the bottle with something.

Advertisement

His bottom line is firm and straightforward: “If you’re getting into a vehicle, do not take any food or drink from them.”

Should Uber riders be concerned?

There have been real cases of riders being offered drugged water by Uber drivers, and some of those incidents have led to lawsuits and criminal charges.

Safety experts say the best rule is the simplest one: Do not take food or drinks from a driver, even if the bottle appears sealed.

Advertisement

Several reported incidents describe riders accepting water, feeling suddenly sick or disoriented, and then being robbed or assaulted. Those cases have fueled broader concerns about passenger safety across the ride-sharing industry and prompted advocates to warn riders to trust their instincts and remain vigilant.

Security specialists say there’s no harm in being polite but firm. A “no thanks” is enough, and riders should stick to their own sealed drink if they’re worried. The goal is not to scare people away from ride-sharing services, but to remind them that small precautions can make a significant difference.

Uber has previously said it takes these cases seriously and will collaborate with law enforcement in such situations.

The safest move is to bring your own water and pay attention throughout the ride.

Advertisement

Viewers offer more tips for safer rides

Commenters offered their own safety advice after watching @police_g0tur6’s warning, saying water and snacks aren’t the only things riders should avoid.

“Don’t use lotion, hand sanitizer, or anything that is offered,” one viewer advised.

Advertisement

“Don’t even touch the bottle,” another warned.

Some women went further, sharing unsettling encounters that felt like close calls.

“This happened to me, and he got angry at me for not drinking the water,” one person shared. “He kept looking back to ask if I’m gonna drink it. I reported to cops.”

“Was offered a water, I declined,” another wrote. “He then asked can he come into the grocery [store] with me to buy my food, I declined. I waited for my sister to pick me up. The Uber driver was still outside.”

Advertisement

“Uber does offer waters,” a third confirmed. “I’ve seen it. I’ve been offered it.”

Others chimed in with their own go-to precautions.

“You can also set your Uber preference to be FEMALE ONLY drivers,” one woman noted.

“I have all safety features for my Uber activated,” another said. “It records conversations, and if we go further [than] my address or stop for more than 5 minutes, they call me. If I don’t respond, they call 911 as my ride is being tracked.”

Advertisement

“I always have my Uber recording and my location shared,” a third added. “And I don’t even drink or eat from those people. I’m not that trusting.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @police_g0tur6 via a direct message on TikTok.



The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.