‘Continental performs the same’: Expert says cheaper tires ‘test’ just as well as the expensive ones. Which brand should you get?

Many people don’t cringe at the notion of buying cheap tires. Logically, they should lack some kind of quality compared to more expensive brands.

But, according to Consumer Reports (@consumerreports), a magazine that provides information and advice about consumer products and services, some cheaper tires perform better than most people think.

In a quick video, Ryan Pszczolkowski, Tire Program Manager at Consumer Reports, debunks five myths about tires after testing over “40 models of tires each year.” These tests proved that some cheaper options perform “as well if not better than some of the more expensive tires.”

Here’s some key takeaways you should watch for.

Which tire brand is best?

Car Talk named Michelin Tires as the 2024 Golden Wrench Award winner for best tire brand overall. According to the site, the brand is known for innovations in technology, high quality, and environmentally focused. A list of some of Michelin tires’ features include flexibility in low temperatures, high performance, superior handling, and wet braking performance.

Mechanics at Accurate Auto, an auto shop with a large following on TikTok, also voted Michelin as the best tires for “better quality” and “better traction.”

Consumer Reports takes a more nuanced approach, providing a list of reviews with multiple suggestions. However, the magazine lists BFGoodrich and Continental as the best in multiple fields.

Do cheap tires perform as well as expensive tires?

Though price is usually the primary concern for most people, instead Consumer Reports suggests the tire’s life-span is more important. For example, the Pirelli P4 Four Seasons Plus, which cost $100 per tire, have almost double the projected tread life than the more expensive Kumho Solus TA11 that cost $108 per tire.

Additionally, Consumer Reports also explains that value differs from category to category. Tires are engineered for specific purposes, but these purposes can also increase wear and tear. So, a tire may have more features and a higher price tag, but a high performance tire also wears out faster and costs more per mile than a cheaper, less specialized tire.

Tire Shop Burt Brothers also advises customers to avoid the assumption that a more expensive tire is automatically better. Instead, tire shopping should be framed around “quality, not price.”

Some of the cheaper brands are actually subsidaries of bigger, more well-known brands. Like, Riken, which is owned by Michelin. These tires are cheaper because its technology is a little outdated and they get less marketing. However, they perform as well as mid-tier tires from well known brands.

According to Burt Brothers, car owners should avoid buying the most expensive tires and the cheapest tires. The cheapest tires are “made with lower quality rubber that can affect braking distance,” while “the expensive tires are rarely good value, meaning that you will pay for more than you need.”

Like Goldilocks, the answer lies somewhere in the middle, with mid-range tires giving “the best value for non-niche drivers.” So, when shopping for new tires, don’t use the price tag as a yardstick for quality. Check a tire’s three ratings (temperature, treadware, and traction) and compare their ratings to your needs.

Which tire brand do viewers think is the best?

Multiple users argued that premium tire brands offered a better investment.

“Michelin Defender LTX for my Sierra. Quiet and grippy. Not cheap but don’t skimp on tires. Only part of the vehicke that touches the road,” one user said.

“I tell my kids that good tires are worth every penny,” a second agreed.

“BFGoodrich and Michelin are among the best you can get,” another added.

“Cheap tires are cheap for a reason….hard pass for me,” a fourth said.

However, others remarked that cheaper brands offer their own benefits.

“Tire technology has advanced so much that cheaper tires are no longer “dangerous” or effectively worse than the more expensive ones,” a user said.

“Cheaper tires often use coarser rubber, lasting longer with greater stopping power. Expensive tires can have shallow tread depth,” a user explained.

The video was viewed over 275,000 times as of publication.

The Daily Dot reached out to Consumer Reports via contact form.

