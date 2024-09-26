‘Plug-in air fresheners like Glade’: Catastrophic injury lawyer reveals 3 common household products he’d never have in his home

A lawyer on TikTok posted a viral video sharing three common household products that he says you should never have in your home. Tommy (@tommythelawyer) has reached over 2.6 million views on his TikTok. In the caption, he writes, “I wouldn’t touch these.”

To start his video, Tommy records himself seated at a desk chair. He adds an on-screen caption explaining to viewers that he is a catastrophic injury lawyer. The caption states that he will share three household products he suggests viewers never use or buy.

He says that as a “death lawyer,” he deals with dangerous and toxic products daily, and under any circumstance, he would never purchase these specific items.

1. Plug-in air fresheners

First, Tommy says any “plug-in air fresheners like Glade” often contain harmful toxins in the form of volatile organic compounds (VOCs). He says these VOCs include benzene, formaldehyde, toluene, and xylene.

“These have been linked to various cancers, and they’ve also been known to cause migraines, neurological problems, and asthma,” he says.

UMass EHS confirms that the majority of plug-in air fresheners are associated with elevated levels of VOCs, “such as formaldehyde, acetaldehyde, benzene, toluene, ethyl benzene, and xylenes.”

It also confirms that exposure to these chemicals, “even at relatively low levels, have been associated with a range of adverse health effects,” including “migraine headaches, asthma attacks, breathing and respiratory difficulties, dermatitis, and neurological problems particularly for sensitive individuals.”

2. Antibacterial cleaners

Next, Tommy says that most antibacterial cleaners, like Lysol, contain pesticides. “More specifically, quaternary ammonium,” he adds.

“I don’t want to be spraying pesticides in my house, personally,” Tommy mentions.

In 2022, the United States EPA stated that Lysol Air Sanitizer was found to be a “new pesticide product that can be used in the air against bacteria and viruses such as influenza and coronaviruses.”

The EPA conducted an assessment on exposure from both household and commercial use and found that when used following the label directions, “this product poses no unreasonable adverse risks to human health or the environment.”

According to the EPA, all disinfectant products are pesticides and have a risk of being harmful. “Please be sure to read and understand any precautionary language or any safety information before using the product,” it continues.

3. Mothballs

Lastly, Tommy says the third and final product he suggests viewers never buy is mothballs.

“I don’t even know if anybody uses these anymore,” he says. “Those are, like, very grandmom and grandpop type thing.”

Tommy says mothballs contain naphthalene, and when it mixes with air, it creates a toxic gas, “which is, in fact, the mothball smell that you smell.”

“That’s a suspected cancer causer,” he says before ending his video.

The Los Angeles Department of Health states that mothballs, which contain naphthalene, are toxic to both humans and pets. “People are exposed to the chemicals in mothballs by inhaling the fumes,” it explains. “Children or pets sometimes mistake mothballs for food or candy and eat them, which can cause serious effects.”

Side effects from ingesting a mothball may include headaches, nausea, eye and nose irritation, and coughing. It is important to note that extended and more intense exposure could lead to “liver and kidney damage.”

NPIC confirms that exposure to the chemical naphthalene is likely to contribute to the development of cancer.

“Not me eating a mothball under my parents bed when I was 4,” a user said in the comment section of Tommy’s video.

“Why are they allowed to sell them!!” another added. “I’m so over all this.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Tommy via TikTok comment and personal contact form.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.