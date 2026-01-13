Color-changing digital press-on nails to hit shelves by the end of 2026: “The game has been changed forever”

Digital press-on nails that changed color in seconds debuted at the Consumer Electronics Show 2026 in Las Vegas to a mix of awe and skepticism from people online. The nails came from beauty tech start-up iPolish and promised fast changes with a single button tap.

Instead of polish or gel, iPolish used digital acrylics that shifted shades electronically. The nails can be applied like standard press-ons, but the tech inside sets them apart from anything on a salon shelf.

How iPolish’s digital nails work

iPolish’s press-on nails rely on something called electrophoretic nanopolymers, something similar to e-ink displays like Kindles use. Each nail connects to a tiny internal display, and together they form a digital manicure with the wearer’s choice of color.

The system includes what the company calls a “Magic Wand” that pairs with the iPolish app via Bluetooth. From the app, wearers can choose from more than 300 colors. Then, a wave of the wand over each nail updates the shade almost instantly.

In a CES demo video, an iPolish presenter explained, “You can manipulate the color of the coating with a micro voltage […] So depending on the color you want, we have the ability to map it, control it, and send it to the nails to get the color that you’re looking for.”

He described the technology as “digital beauty at your fingertips.” He also described outfit-based changes, saying users could match beige nails to work clothes, then switch to red for a night out the same day. One of the demonstrators showed off the nails as they shuffled between colors.

An event attendee shared her opinions about the technology, saying, “It’s incredible. It’s one of the first ever digital manicures.” She continued, “The thing I hate about getting my nails done is that by the time they’re done, I don’t like the color.”

iPolish opened pre-orders with delivery planned for June 2026. A $95 starter kit includes 24 nails in 12 sizes, the wand, and a USB-C cable. It also comes with prep tools, glue, and top coat. While the company touted them as eventually having nearly unlimited uses, the initial versions of the nails will not be reusable. Refills cost $6.50 for two nails, and a full set costs $32.50.

Social media reactions ranged from awe to doubt

Online reactions quickly split. While some viewers praised the concept, others criticized the look. On X, @RobbiJadeLew wrote, “I appreciate the tech, but they look awful. Most women are picky about how their nails look. Would have been better to put the innovation towards changing the color of something else.”

Similarly, @hopefullistic posted, “Those are the weirdest, most awkward-looking fake nails I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Still, pop culture fans spotted familiar ideas. Several users referenced Total Recall, where a character changed nail color instantly.

In contrast, @planetclarke celebrated the debut and wrote, “The game has been changed forever.”

