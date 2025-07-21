“We’d like to say hello”: Chris Martin warns the crowd at his next Coldplay shows before the camera starts panning around the audience

Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin accidentally exposes an affair between Astronomer company executives on a jumbotron at a concert. Now, he warns the crowd before the same act at shows preceding the viral cheating incident.

Featured Video

How did Chris Martin expose an affair?

At a recent Coldplay concert in Boston, a cameraman pans around the crowd on the jumbotron, zooming in on audience members sharing sweet moments. However, one couple reacts strangely as they are caught embracing.

Martin jokes that either the couple must be “shy” or “having an affair,” in a now-viral clip from the concert. Internet sleuths reveal that the latter is the truth: an affair between Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot.

Advertisement

Why is he warning the crowd now?

Coldplay continues its tradition of “saying hello” to members of the crowd on the Jumbotron. But Martin warns audience members ahead of time, following the affair incident.

In a TikTok from a concert-goer, Chris Martin gives a heads-up.

Advertisement

“We’d like to say hello to some of you in the crowd. How we’re going to do that is we’re going to use our cameras and put some of you on the big screen,” he says. “So please, if you haven’t done your makeup, do your makeup now.”

On-screen text reads, “Coldplay did not mention the CEO scandal at 1st show since incident. But let’s say… they definitely give the crowd the opportunity to not be hugging.”

How did fans react to the heads-up?

Some fans suggest that Martin may have warned the crowd during the Boston show, too.

Advertisement

“Apparently, on the original video, they also warn the audience about the jumbotron bc it’s normal procedure, so the original couple had plenty of time to uncouple their arms from each other lol,” one writes on the drama subreddit r/FauxMoi.

“I was at the scandal show and he absolutely warned us first too. makes me seriously question why tf they were doing that at that point in the show,” another writes.

“They always give a heads up that’s what makes it even funnier,” a third adds.

Others say Martin should not feel obligated to warn those who may be with their affair partner at a Coldplay concert.

Advertisement

“Nothing should change. He should not feel ashamed of exposing someone else’s infidelity,” a commenter suggests on TikTok.

“Let’s not normalize announcing this and in hopes of just exposing more cheaters,” another writes.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.