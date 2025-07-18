Ice cream chain Cold Stone Creamery released its seasonal Choco Taco, which quickly went viral. However, some customers are confused when their Choco Taco doesn’t look as big as others.

Why are customers unhappy with Cold Stone’s Choco Taco portions?

In several viral TikTok videos, Cold Stone customers showcased giant Choco Tacos that were larger than their hands.

“THIS THING IS HUGE,” one user exclaimed in a video with nearly one million views.

The Choco Taco, available each summer, contains ice cream sandwiched between a waffle cone taco shell. Then it’s drizzled with chocolate and sprinkles.

However, confusion with Cold Stone’s two different Choco Taco sizes left some customers disappointed. The large Choco Taco is $18, while a smaller version is $10.

“I’m not even about to lie. I’m disappointed,” TikToker Jordan (@jordanmalakii) said in a video. “I just got finessed. Look how little this thing is!”

He held up the small version of the Choco Taco, which was prepackaged in plastic. He bit into the ice cream and said it’s “pretty good.” However, he couldn’t get over the size difference and the price.

“It’s not $10 good, though,” he said.

Other TikTokers said the larger Choco Taco disappointed them as well.

Brittney Chere’se (@_thefemalehim) showed a half-empty Choco Taco she received the day before. She returned to the store to request it to be remade, but was turned away.

She went to a different location and purchased a new Choco Taco. However, she insisted it was “still ugly.”

“Cold Stone, you need to do the [expletive] better,” she exclaimed in the video.

How did social media react?

Some viewers insisted that the subpar Choco Tacos were the fault of workers who didn’t “make it with love.”

“It’s not even an exaggeration, they aren’t making it with love / like they are getting paid,” a commenter says.

“As a Cold Stone employee, this is NOT how you’re supposed to make them,” another writes.

While some viewers were sympathetic to the frustrated TikTokers, many believed it “wasn’t that serious.”

“The fact that y’all all complaining about these tacos is crazy. So the Big Mac looks the same as the commercials?? like wth,” one wrote.

“I want y’all to try and make one of these cones by han,d and then you can complain,” another said.

“It’s ice cream. We eat it and don’t complain (like we tell our kids),” a third adds.

