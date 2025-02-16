‘It does not say that on the jar’: Woman issues warning to anyone who eats Coconut Cult yogurt

Yummy and good for you? It’s no wonder people are eating more than recommended of this Coconut Cult yogurt. So what is it?

What’s Coconut Cut Yogurt?

Is it just yummy yogurt? Although you will find it in the yogurt aisle, it isn’t normal yogurt. This new Coconut Cult Yogurt enthusiast expresses their bewilderment after learning about the recommended serving size for this treat.

“Just a little PSA for everyone who has not tried this and who wants to try it: you are only supposed to eat one tablespoon of it, not the whole jar. And it also does not say that on the jar,” Ms.Wiggins (@mwigg20) says in a TikTok with 1.1 million views.

Coconut Cult Yogurt is a probiotic yogurt with 50 billion colony-forming units (CFUs) per ounce. At about $35 a jar, it’s known for its eccentric flavors, textures, probiotic-packed spoonfuls, and cute marketing.

Ms.Wiggins is incorrect in that the jar does not explicitly say how much to eat. The serving size on the nutrition facts suggests a serving size of 1 ounce. Additionally, the jar says, “with so much life in every bite, a few spoonfuls is the perfect start.”

Viewers have conflicted feelings about Ms.Wiggins’ little binge.

“WHOS BEEN EATING THE WHOLE JAR?! Its not chocolate pudding yall,” says one comment.

“It 100% says it on the jar,” says one viewer.

“Why is everyone being a hater over yogurt? I wouldn’t look at a damn yogurt serving size either,” says another.

“Girlllllll prepare the bathroom. You’re going to be in there for a while,” says a different comment.

How much probiotics should you take?

According to Nordic Naturals, it is recommended to take 10-20 billion CFUs per day. However, there are a lot of factors that determine how much probiotics your body actually needs and can handle.

Coconut Cult’s FAQs explain that while eating the whole jar is not recommended for beginners, its effects really depend on an individual’s body.

“And we know you want to eat the entire jar, but we don’t recommend this right away unless you’ve worked your way up and are in need of a little cleansing — if you know what we mean.”

In a follow-up video one day later, Ms.Wiggins explains that, luckily, they’re fine.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Ms.Wiggins for comment via TikTok direct message and comment and to Coconut Cut via email.

