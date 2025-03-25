‘Now’s the time to stock up’: Man reaches for Coca-Cola 2-liter with yellow cap. Then he takes a closer look at the ingredients

A food reviewer urges customers to “stock up” on a limited-time Coca-Cola formula missing one controversial ingredient.

In a video with over 111,000 views, TikToker Snack Eating Snacks (@snackeatingsnacks) stands in a grocery store soda aisle.

“This is my annual reminder that this is the time to stock up on Coca-Cola,” he says. “This year, there’s a unique twist.”

He explains that Coca-Cola is usually sweetened with high fructose corn syrup. High fructose corn syrup is an artificial sweetener that some studies link to health risks. However, during the Jewish holiday Passover, the brand replaces high fructose corn syrup with cane sugar in two-liter bottles with a yellow lid.

Why is Coca-Cola different during Passover?

The Coca-Cola bottles with a yellow lid are kosher, a type of food processing that follows Jewish laws.

Many Jewish people avoid foods made with corn during Passover. This year, Passover spans from April 12 to April 20. Because high fructose corn syrup is made with corn, Coca-Cola replaces it with cane sugar during the holiday.

The TikToker points out that kosher Coca-Cola is only available in two-liter bottles.

But this year, he notices a new Passover offering from Coca-Cola: yellow-capped Diet Coke.

“But the ingredients are exactly the same, so I’m not sure what the difference is,” he says.

In the comments, Jewish viewers explained that the ingredients may be the same, but a rabbi likely supervised the production for “Passover certification.”

“The difference between the Diet Coke with yellow vs silver cap is that it was not made using any equipment that has touched corn syrup (whereas the silver could be),” one suggested.

“The yellow cap diet is probably a sign that it was on machinery cleaned for Passover and not used with corn syrup since,” another added.

Why do some shoppers avoid high fructose corn syrup?

High fructose corn syrup is a common artificial sweetener in many carbonated beverages and processed snacks. Some shoppers avoid high fructose corn syrup because it may be linked to the following health conditions, per Healthline:

Type 2 diabetes

Heart disease

Inflammation

Liver damage

Many brands still use high fructose corn syrup to sweeten products because it’s significantly cheaper than sugar, per the Nebraska Corn Board.

“I hope I can find the yellow cap version. Coke for life,” one wrote.

“Going to buy a bunch now. Thank you!!!” another said.

“Delicious advice,” a third added.

In an email to the Daily Dot, the food reviewer clarified that he doesn’t actively avoid high fructose corn syrup.

“But Coca-Cola made with real cane sugar simply tastes better than the corn syrup version that they normally use in the United States,” he shared. “I don’t drink a lot of Coca-Cola all throughout the year, but when the yellow-cap Coca-Cola version comes out each year, I’ll usually buy 2-3 bottles.”

However, some commenters aren’t as enthused by Coca-Cola’s high fructose corn syrup-free beverage, pointing to now-debunked claims that the brand had called ICE on immigrant workers, per Reuters.

“Screw Coke. Not buying from those bigots,” one wrote.

“Coke is canceled,” another insisted.

The Daily Dot reached out to Coca-Cola for further comment.

