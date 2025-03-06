‘Never buying again’: Expert warns against Coca-Cola after ‘falsely advertising’ Fairlife milk 

TikToker Angela Kim (@thelawyerangela) is a lawyer who uses her TikTok platform to raise awareness about class action lawsuits.

In a recently uploaded video, she warns viewers about a class action lawsuit involving Fairlife, a brand that produces ultra-filtered milk products distributed by Coca-Cola.

She begins the video by sharing, “A new class action lawsuit was just filed against Coca-Cola for their brand Fairlife. The allegations are again for false advertising.”

Kim urges, “If a company tells you something about the product, it really has to be true, especially if it’s a premium product that charges higher prices based on whatever they’re telling you.”

Allegations Against Fairlife

She then breaks down the allegations.

“Fairlife markets itself based on giving their cows a fair life and says in their materials that they take better care of the animals that provide us milk, but this lawsuit is based on a 2024 investigation by ARM: Animal Recovery Mission,” she informs viewers.

According to ARM (Animal Recovery Mission), between July and December of 2024, the organization uncovered brutal animal cruelty and environmental violations at two farms that are suppliers of Coca-Cola’s Fairlife milk: Butterfield Dairy and Rainbow Valley Dairy.

Kim reports on the abuse documented by ARM: “The pictures made me cry. … They show horrifying abuse of cows that supplied to Fairlife, frequent flogging and beating, being trampled to death, denial of veterinary care, and newborn cows being left to die,” she lists off.

Previous Animal Cruelty Allegations

FoodDive reports that this isn’t the first time that Fairlife has come under fire for working with farms that have faced reports of animal cruelty. In 2019, it was hit with at least two federal class actions over animal rights abuses after videos were released exposing animal abuse at a supplier’s dairy farm.

Yet, despite these horrible conditions, Fairlife continued to market itself as offering “great care for animals,” but these investigations say otherwise, which is at the heart of the class action lawsuit.

“Not only do they not provide a better life for their cows, they actually violate the industry standard of care, allegedly qualifying as even criminal animal cruelty,” Kim shares.

She continues, “Class action settlements are not just about money; they also require the company to right whatever wrong was alleged in the first place, which means they either change their advertising promise … or improve their treatment of cows to a standard of care that is consistent with what they promised.”

Fairlife’s Statement on the Lawsuit

In a statement, Fairlife addressed the lawsuit, urging that it has “zero tolerance for animal abuse” and has suspended all business with the exposed suppliers.

Kim’s video has 810,000 views and thousands of comments. Many consumers and regular users of Fairlife were devastated by the news.

“This kills me because I loved my Fairlife protein shakes, but I’m done giving them money,” one viewer shared.

Another shared, “Omg….didnt know it was owned by Coca-Cola!! Never buying again!!! Poor cows.”

Many were aware of the 2019 allegations and were shocked that not much had changed.

“This is the second time this has happened??? They literally started promoting that they take care of their cows because they were abusing them,” a viewer commented.

“The way we’re all lied to AGAIN because they said they improved??? This is wild,” one remarked.

Another added, “I haven’t bought a product of theirs since 2019 when the videos of the abuse came out from PETA. While I don’t believe every video from PETA, I just couldn’t support animal abuse in any form.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Angela Kim and Coca-Cola via email.

