‘I start beeping’: Woman walks into Ross with her new Coach bag. Then a worker intervenes

A woman has gone viral after sharing a bizarre experience involving her Coach bag. In the TikTok, which has amassed 506,800 views, Sierra Nicole (@sierra_not_ciara) began explaining how, when she walked into a Ross, she started beeping.

Why did she beep?

She says that a worker then pulled her to the side and asked her if her purse was new. After she replied that her friend got it for her for Christmas, the Ross worker explained to her that all new high-end purses have a security tag buried at the bottom of the bag.

She says the worker told her that he had helped someone with a similar issue recently.

“I was like, I was so scared … but then he helped me, and now I won’t ding anymore when I go into places,” Nicole said. “That’s never happened before. I didn’t know that was a thing. You didn’t know that was a thing; now you do.”

Nicole didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment and email.

Viewers had similar experiences

The comments section was full of people who have had similar experiences, not just with Coach but with other branded products.

“I have a Coach purse that does this,” one wrote.”I’ve gone thru every inch of it and can’t for the life of me find it.” Another added, “My Kate Spade purse does it every time. It’s so annoying. I cannot find my sensor anywhere.”

Meanwhile, a third echoed, “My Coach wristlist used to do that!! It was soo annoying took me forever to figure it out.”

“My mom’s Coach wallet does this at Walmart,” a fourth added, while a fifth shared, “I have a Levi’s jacket that rings EVERY single time I enter or leave a store. I just stopped wearing it because it’s embarrassing when the alarms start ringing.”

Further research suggests this issue is common

As well as being a popular issue on Reddit, PurseForum, and Quora, other TikTokers such as Arely (@arelyjanett) went viral for experiencing this issue.

Overwhelmingly, TikTok commenters and users on other platforms agreed that a hidden security tag was the reason behind the beeping, with Arely even filming herself removing the tag in a follow-up video.

Ross and Coach didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via contact form and email, respectively.

