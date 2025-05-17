New chatbot will let you work out issues through an AI version of your ex: “Unhealthy and wrong in so many ways”

There’s now a chatbot for heartbreak caused by getting ghosted.

It’s called Closure, and it lets users message an AI version of the person who ghosted them—whether that’s an ex, a friend, or even a recruiter—and supposedly get the closure they never got in real life.

How the Clousure app works

Closure is currently in open beta and launched on Product Hunt this week.

You might’ve already seen it advertised on Reddit, with the tagline, “Thinking about your ex 24/7? There’s nothing wrong with you. Chat with their AI version—and finally let it go.”

Once you sign up, you choose the kind of relationship you want closure from. The options include long-distance partners, old friends, recruiters, dates, and family members.

After that, the chatbot asks a few setup questions—like how you met, their age, and how things ended—so it can personalize the conversation and respond in a way that feels familiar.

The idea is that by getting to say what you wish you could’ve said—and hearing something back, even from a bot—you can finally move on.

What early users are saying

While many Product Hunt commenters have been positive—one even saying “it does more than it says”—some Reddit users need more convincing.

One user posted a screenshot of the Closure ad on the r/idiocracy subreddit, calling it “absolutely ridiculous.”

Others in the comments seemed to agree with that sentiment.

“And now we’re officially in a Black Mirror episode,” said one user.

“Chatting with an AI version of your ex does not seem like ‘letting it go,’” wrote another.

“This is unhealthy and wrong in so many ways,” offered a third.

