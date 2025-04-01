‘2 years in this nightmare’: Woman warns against Clayton Homes. She says its due to this recurring issue

This woman says she had a “nightmare” experience with a pre-built house. The government is currently suing the company responsible.

Featured Video

What is a pre-built/modular home?

A modular home is exactly what it sounds like. It’s a pre-made house built in different modules (sections or pieces) that fit together almost like a huge puzzle.

Modular homes are typically built at an indoor site and then transported to the lot where they will be built. Once transported, the home is assembled on a permanent foundation.

Advertisement

When you pass by a row of homes on a street, a modular home is indistinguishable from a traditionally built home.

People tend to opt for modular homes because they’re more cost-effective and faster to get up.

Homeowner calls out modular home company

Small business owner Amie Gurtowski (@amiegurtowski) shared her experience with the Clayton Homes company. She’s hoping to deter others from making the same mistake. Her viral TikTok now has nearly 600,000 views.

Advertisement

“If you are considering getting a mobile home, please, please, please do not buy Clayton,” Gurtowski says.

Gurtowski shows that there is water leaking all over her kitchen stove. She says that any time there’s heavy rain, this happens. That’s despite the problem having been “fixed” three times already, Gurtowski claims.

When this happens, Gurtowski says she has to cut the power to her stove to avoid damage or an electrical fire. If she wanted to cook during a storm, she says she’d be out of luck.

In a follow-up video, Gurtowski refers to her situation as a “4-year nightmare.”

Advertisement

She also shares that they’re not staying in the Clayton-built house much longer. She says they are just “temporarily getting by” until they can permanently move out within the next month or two.

For those insisting that Gurtowski put a container to catch the water, she shows that the space is too small for a container to fit.

“It only happens when it storms really bad. … It’s gonna happen probably again today,” she shares.

What are Clayton Homes?

Clayton Homes is a manufacturing company that makes modular and mobile homes in a variety of styles.

Advertisement

It is the largest U.S. builder of manufactured homes, which are often bought by people with low income or credit or in rural communities.

The company has a 1.4 star rating with the Better Business Bureau and a 2.8 with Consumer Affairs.

Government suing Clayton Homes

In January, the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau filed a lawsuit against Warren Buffett-owned Clayton Homes for allegedly purposefully trapping people in risky loans that they knew were unaffordable, CNN reported.

Advertisement

Many borrowers reportedly fell behind on payments and had to deal with fees, penalties, home repossession, and even bankruptcy as a result.

The CFPB specifically accused Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, which CNN describes as “a unit of Clayton,” of violating the federal Truth in Lending Act.

The Daily Dot reached out to Gurtowski for comment via Instagram and TikTok direct message and to Clayton Homes via email.

“I’ve heard so many horror stories about Clayton homes,” a top comment read.

Advertisement

“Call your state insurance commissoner..tell them your problem and they will send their own people out to inspect and fix..I learned the hard way,” a person suggested.

“NEVER anything positive about Clayton. It’s such a shame bcuz they have such beautiful homes,” another said.

“Mobile homes are trash these days and so are most home builders … nobody seems to care about making us quality products anymore,” a commenter wrote.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.