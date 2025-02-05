‘Can you come back in?’: Man gets Chrysler back from dealership. Then he receives a call

One thing here is not like the other.

Featured Video

This man took his car to the dealership. But when they gave it back to him, something was very off.

Car dealership makes mistake

In a trending video, customer Charles (@lothalrebels) shares that he took his car to get serviced at the dealership. He was experiencing a tire issue.

Advertisement

He’d had the vehicle back for a few days when they unexpectedly hit him up, he shares.

“‘Is one of your tires different?’” he recalls the dealership asking.

As he looked around the car, he says he noticed that one of them was, in fact, not like the rest.

“‘Can you come back in so we can give it to the original owner and get yours back?’” he says they asked.

Advertisement

“Just wondering how common this is,” Charles asks his audience.

What happens when you put the wrong tire on a car?

Car tires aren’t chosen all willy-nilly.

Vehicle manufacturers research and develop what tire is right for each car based on several metrics like the car’s body and driving dynamics, Caliber Auto Care reported.

Advertisement

There are different types of tires to choose from—like all-season, summer, winter, and mud tires. They must still be an appropriate fit for your make and model.

Having the wrong tire size on your vehicle can damage the car over time. It could also, more importantly, put your safety in jeopardy.

Here are a few things that happen when you have the wrong tire for your car, according to Caliber Auto Care:

Inaccurate speedometer and odometer readings : So you might be driving slower or faster than your speedometer states. This could be dangerous and potentially lead to getting pulled over by the cops, potentially facing a fine and points on your driver’s license.

: So you might be driving slower or faster than your speedometer states. This could be dangerous and potentially lead to getting pulled over by the cops, potentially facing a fine and points on your driver’s license. Bad vehicle handling and performance : Your steering sensitivity and responsiveness could be affected, as could your braking distance and capability.

: Your steering sensitivity and responsiveness could be affected, as could your braking distance and capability. Strain on suspension components : Increased stress on your car’s suspension system could prematurely damage vital parts like struts and shocks.

: Increased stress on your car’s suspension system could prematurely damage vital parts like struts and shocks. Lower fuel efficiency : The bigger the tire, the more fuel your car burns and the more money you’re spending at the gas station.

: The bigger the tire, the more fuel your car burns and the more money you’re spending at the gas station. Insurance issues: Your insurance coverage may come into question if you have inappropriate tires for your vehicle.

Advertisement

“I used to work at a Chevy dealer. If the guys are on flat rate, they’re moving fast and prob in each other’s way at the tire machine,” a person explained.

“Not very common but it is a human mistake and can easily happen if two technicians are working on similar vehicles next to each other, nothing to make a big deal out of,” another chimed in.

“I stayed at a dealership for an oil change, got to my car and found someone else’s keys in my cup holder and my battery was dead. no one there seemed alarmed except me,” a viewer shared.

Advertisement

“No, but I had a call from the dealership telling me they crashed my Camaro. I dropped it off for an oil change and showroom cleaning detail. I don’t take it there anymore,” a commenter recalled.

The Daily Dot reached out to Charles for comment via TikTok direct message and comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.