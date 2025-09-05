“Every night without fail”: Chrissy Teigen’s admission that she orders 2 am food delivery every night has enraged the internet

Model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen reveals her unconventional nighttime meal. Some fans criticize her routine, saying she shouldn’t wake up her husband, John Legend.

What is Chrissy Teigen’s 2 am meal routine?

In a TikTok clip of Teigen’s appearance on Dinner Time Live, she reveals that she takes her nighttime medication at 10 pm and falls asleep soon after. However, her night isn’t over just yet.

“I wake up again at 1. I place my order. It gets to me by 2. I eat it by 2:15,” she says. “Then I go back to bed every night without fail.”

Her meal of choice usually consists of a sandwich and hard-boiled eggs—or Del Taco.

Teigen says that Legend also frequently wakes up with her to make her a ham and cheese sandwich.

“He’ll fully go downstairs at the time. He doesn’t care,” she says. “I can nudge him and be like, ‘Babe, I want a sandwich.’”

She refers to Legend jokingly as a “sandwich robot.”

What do social media users think of her routine?

In the comments, many viewers criticize Teigen’s routine, saying that her husband shouldn’t be on the hook for her after midnight snack.

“That’s rude. She woke him up every night for a sandwich and yet called him a robot! That’s not nice,” one writes.

“How mean to wake your husband up just to get you food. I would have to really, really need something to wake my husband up,” another says.

Others notice DJ Diplo’s reaction to her story, as he side-eyes Teigen across the table.

“The lack of self-awareness. Everyone around her clearly showing how they feel, and she thinks it’s an opportunity to talk more,” a commenter writes.

“I don’t think Diplo’s too impressed by Chrissy making fun of John like that. I’m with him. It seems so disrespectful,” another notes.

However, some say Legend’s willingness to make her a sandwich is “sweet.”

“Wow, that’s actually so sweet of John to do for her,” one viewer remarks.

“He’s sweet, but I’d be like get a fridge for the bedroom or go make it yourself already lol,” another writes.

Meanwhile, many pointed out how excessive daily food delivery is.

“That happens when you can sleep all morning,” one person points out. “Literally the life of a model,” said another.

“No meal is worth having to brush my teeth again,” concludes another.

