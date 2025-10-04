“I could drink this stuff”: Reviews are pouring in for Chipotle’s new Red Chimichurri sauce

Chipotle released its new Red Chimichurri sauce on Monday in an attempt to cater to Gen Z, and based on reviews, it seems to have worked. TikTokers of all ages are, for the most part, raving about the new sauce, even if a single cup costs a dollar.

Some, however, don’t taste chimichurri, and the sauce received mixed reviews among these TikTokers.

Chipotle launches the Red Chimichurri sauce

The fast casual chain debuted the new sauce on Sept. 29, 2025, with Gen Z in mind. Somebody told them that this age group loves a good sauce, so they mixed one up to go with their made-to-order burritos and bowls.

“Sauces are a core factor for Gen Z’s cravings,” the company declared in its press release. “Ninety-two percent of Gen Z consumers say they would visit a restaurant just for a sauce. Building off the success of Adobo Ranch, Chipotle’s first new dip in five years that helped acquire new guests and drive incremental transactions, the brand is unlocking Red Chimichurri.”

“Made with roasted garlic, fresh cilantro, chili peppers and citrus juice, Red Chimichurri packs irresistible flavor into every bite.”

Like with its other ingredients, Chipotle promised the sauce will be mixed daily and will contain “no artificial preservatives, colors or flavors.”

Pushing a relatively expensive sauce during the year of the recession indicator is a gamble for a company that has seen declining sales during the first two quarters of 2025. According to Restaurant Dive, the second quarter was the worst for Chipotle since 2020.

However, the chain has achieved success with new menu items in the recent past. The Chipotle Honey Chicken, launched in March, performed well despite an overall dip in sales.

The new sauce may do even better as it encourages customers to try it on multiple other entrees.

“That brings Chipotle to the next level”

On TikTok, Gen Z’s favorite place for food reviews, the reception to the Red Chimichurri sauce has been very positive. Customers love the taste, even if they don’t detect the flavor that Chipotle intended.

“It’s a bit sour from the citrusy base,” reported @thejcheneats. “It’s also got garlic, cilantro, and red peppers, which adds so many layers of flavor.”

This reviewer recommends it with the carne asada, or even on some nacho cheese tortilla chips.

Next up, Florida moms Meg and Maddie (@floridamomof3) both gave it a “wow.”

“That brings Chipotle to the next level,” said one mom.

“I could drink this stuff,” she added.

Meanwhile, dedicated reviewer @papi.eats had high expectations for the pricey sauce.

“This new chimichurri from Chipotle better knock my t*ts off,” he said.

Despite criticizing the company for price increases, portion decreases, and poor treatment of its workers, Papi also enjoyed the chimichurri sauce.

“It adds a lot of flavor to each bite,” he admitted.

“If that dollar means nothing to you, you should absolutely get it.”

The only flaw we found any TikToker complaining about was that, for some, it doesn’t taste at all like chimichurri. In one of those weird quirks of human biology, some people taste seafood boil sauce. If you love that kind of sauce so much you’ll put it on anything, you might still be satisfied, like @notcourtneyjinean.

“It’s giving seafood boil,” she said. “I want some crab legs, some shrimp. But don’t let that fool you though, it does taste good in a bowl.”

Others, like @cxr0nl0ck, didn’t appreciate the surprise.

“It’s gonna get a five out of ten for me, because I don’t want my Chipotle to taste like a f**king seafood boil,” she concluded.

