‘I had to do my duty’: Ex-Chipotle worker exposes what meat is the freshest

In honor of her severance papers arriving in the mail, a newly ex-Chipotle worker shares the chain’s secrets—including what you should order to get the freshest meat.

Featured Video

In a video with over 4 million views, TikToker Squid (@1squidnsj) applies her makeup and says it’s her “duty as a survivor of Chipotle” to spill the tea.

Which Chipotle meat is the freshest?

First, she talks about which meat offerings come fresh and which arrive at the store pre-cooked.

Advertisement

“The steak comes cooked. The carnitas comes cooked. The barbacoa comes cooked. The chicken is the only thing that comes raw,” she says. “But it comes marinated already. The chicken is the freshest meat.”

The Daily Dot previously reported on another Chipotle worker who showed the pre-cooked barbacoa meat frozen in the bag it arrived in. Even though the meat comes pre-cooked, in-store Chipotle workers still heat up the meat in a pan so it’s served hot.

But Squid warns that whether meat is pre-cooked or not might not matter when it comes to getting “fresh” food.

“This isn’t something I would do, but one time my co-worker dropped a big hunk of steak, and he still cut it up and put it in a pan to serve to customers,” she reveals.

Advertisement

In the comments, viewers reacted to Squid’s Chipotle meat bombshell.

“Did anyone think a fast food place was actually grilling up steak or,” one asked.

“I always thought the chicken tasted the best,” another said.

However, other Chipotle workers said their locations get fresh meat.

Advertisement

“Our steak and brisket comes raw,” a viewer wrote.

“I worked at Chipotle for a while; all of our meat was cooked fresh. Maybe it’s different for locations,” another said.

“The steak comes cooked? I worked at Chipotle, and I do not remember this,” a third added.

Will filming get you more food at Chipotle?

To push back on shrinking portion sizes at the chain, some customers film workers as they load their bowls and burritos at Chipotle, hoping to score a bigger portion. But Squid says this tactic won’t work.

Advertisement

“If you give the incorrect portion, [Chipotle] watches you on the camera,” she claims. “They will scream at your managers if you’re giving too much. That’s just the rules.”

Squid adds that some locations “don’t care” about the rules.

Does Chipotle hire parolees?

Squid clarifies that there’s nothing wrong with the policy but shares that Chipotle frequently hires workers who are on parole.

Advertisement

“They will hire people that have gotten arrested before,” she says. “At my Chipotle, they hired someone who was on parole after being in prison for 30 years for [slicing gesture] someone’s throat.”

Squid also alleges the same worker recorded her and “put his hands” on her without permission.

“My parents were really close to calling my manager and complaining,” she says. “But I really liked working at Chipotle, so I stayed.”

This pretty much tracks with what Chipotle workers have reported online. Many have said that Chipotle doesn’t care if a job applicant has been to prison. What matters more is that the applicant meets the “13 characteristics.” Chipotle reportedly looks to hire people who are “motivated, infectiously enthusiastic, respectful, curious, presentable, happy, honest, polite, smart, ambitious, high energy, hospitable, and conscientious,” per Snagajob.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to Squid via email and Instagram direct message. We also emailed Chipotle for further information.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.