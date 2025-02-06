‘So what was it???’: Woman gets Chipotle bowl to-go. Then it starts moving

A Chipotle customer was revolted after a piece of meat in her burrito bowl began moving by itself. The TikTok user, who goes by Tsunami (@tsunami13), captured the bizarre act on camera. Her video went viral, accumulating over 2 million views.

The clip is short, but clearly shows a burrito bowl with a fork sticking upright in it. A piece of meat appears to move on her plate, and Tsunami rewinds and replays the sequence several times.

Furthermore, Tsunami expressed her repugnance towards the meal in a caption for her video. She said the meat didn’t stop moving after she recorded, either.

“Went to Chipotle last night and caught the meat moving on camera,” she wrote. “It continued to move after the video. Absolutely disgusting.”

A horrifying Chipotle discovery

Several other users were concerned after watching the woman’s video.

One user on the app inquired into Tsunami’s health upon consuming the food. “My stomach just turned. Cava would never. I hope you’re OK,” they wrote.

The Chipotle customer replied that all was well after eating the food. “I’m OK, thankfully,” Tsunami said.

Another user on the application, however, thought that Tsunami was behind the meat’s gesticulations in her video. “How are you making it move?” they asked.

Someone else said that their viewing of the social media clip was ill-timed. They were in the process of consuming a burrito bowl themselves when they saw it. “Bruh I’m literally eating ts right now,” one user wrote.

Moreover, several other commenters expressed that they were done with eating from the chain upon watching Tsunami’s clip. “I just said yesterday after work I’m gonna get a Chipotle bowl after work then I see this,” one user wrote.

Is this an isolated Chipotle incident?

Another TikTok noticed that a grain of their rice was moving in their Chipotle bowl. However, upon further inspection, they zoomed into their fork and noticed it wasn’t rice at all. It looked like a small, white worm, or perhaps a maggot.

In this particular clip, it’s evident as to why the customer thought their food was moving. That’s because it was clearly an insect.

However, in the next video, it’s a bit difficult to ascertain as to why the food featured in it convulses.

This TikToker also recorded the food inside their Chipotle bowl and like Tsunami’s video, it seems to “jump” in a similar fashion. They wrote that they “ate it so fast [they] didn’t even notice.” However, they did seem to capture the phenomenon on camera, along with what sounded like a very shocked response.

Why would food move?

When it comes to raw animal protein, it’s not uncommon for butchered meat to spasm. While unsettling, there’s a perfectly logical explanation for this: live nerve endings. Even though the animal in question has been slaughtered, portions of its nervous system are still active.

One user on TikTok showcased a slab of beef being slashed on camera. After a slice is taken out of the cut, the middle of it begins to pulse. Again, this is attributed to nerve endings.

But the Chipotle was cooked?

However, the Chipotle bowls featured in the above-linked TikTok videos appear to be thoroughly cooked. So why would meat move then?

It’s difficult to ascertain as to why this would be the case without a thorough assessment of the food.

Instances of cooked food moving have been documented before, though. For example, one Australian woman visited a steakhouse and ordered a grilled-up serving of meat. But when the food was presented to her on a plate, something was off. It seemed that it was moving.

Upon cutting into the meat she made an appalling discovery: it was filled with tiny worms.

Are there other worm complaints?

There have been several Chipotle customers who’ve complained about worms in their food.

One Trip Advisor review of a Maine location states that folks who “like worms” should eat there. In their assessment of the restaurant, they claimed to have found a live worm in their meal.

Other TikTok users have also reportedly said that they’ve found worms in their Chipotle orders, too. Another person on the app demanded a refund after spotting a little grub in a bowl they purchased from the restaurant brand.

Someone else quipped that a Chipotle they visited was attempting to “transition” them to a “bug diet” on the down low.

And then there was this person on the app who found a piece of raw chicken in their bowl. However, none of these videos mentioned that their food was moving independently.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Chipotle via email and Tsunami via TikTok comment for further information.