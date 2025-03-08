‘Corroded’: Home inspector discovers major issues due to ‘Chinese drywall.’ Does your home have it?

A home inspector is going viral after he discovered rotten egg smell during an home inspection with a home that was built in 2004.

In a video with over 742.4 views, TikTok user Andrew (@andrew.matson7) can’t believe all the issues with this home built in 2004 and one in particular stinks big time.

During the home inspection, Andrew found several concerning issues. Some of these issues included unstable toilets, kitchen island, uneven microwave, loose stairs, air gaps, painted outlets, unattached trim, clogged sink, garbage, and rotting door bases.

What did this home inspector find?

While some of these are minor fixes, the home inspector found potentially a major problem.

The home inspector noticed copper wires that turned black in the garage. When these copper wires turn black, that means they have corroded. He takes a look at the electrical box and only to find that all the wires have been corroded black. The inspector also noticed a sulfur smell when walking around the house.

Adding all these observations up, he speculates that the house is impacted by “Chinese drywall.”

What is Chinese drywall?

Chinese drywall refers to defective drywall imported from China between 2001 and 2009. This dry wall contained high levels of sulfur leaving homes with a rotten egg smell. In addition to the smelly house, the Chinese drywall has the potential to cause health problems and property damage.

According to Boston Children’s Hospital, Chinese drywall can lead to respiratory issues including problems with breathing, shortness of breath, coughing, headaches, skin irritation, eye irritation, and bloody nose.

The high level of sulfur is not only unpleasant to smell, but also has serious potential health risks when exposed.

How can you tell if your home has Chinese drywall?

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, here are few things to look for to see if your home has a drywall problem.

First, look for visual evidence of corrosion. To identify this, see if copper wires will have turned black and/or air conditioning evaporator coils.

Second, determine if you notice any sulfur remnants smells around the house. Sulfur will smell like a rotten egg and it will be strong. While the sulfur needs to be lab tested to fully confirm, a rotten egg smell is easy to detect.

Third, check for when and where the drywall was made. If the drywall has “Made in China” and was built from 2001-2009 you may be in trouble.

What to do if your home has this issue?

If your home has drywall problems, the CPSC has provided this remediation guide for homes with corrosion. Replacing the drywall is necessary when corroded wires and sulfur smell is present in your home. Unfortunately, replacing all the drywall isn’t cheap either.

Another thing to do is have a home inspector take a look around the house. All home inspectors are trained to find corroded wires and verify if the sulfur smell is valid. As mentioned earlier, an outside lab is needed to fully confirm sulfur is present.

If any health issues have risen after discovering Chinese drywall in your home, consult a doctor immediately.

What did the viewers think about this?

“Even without the Chinese drywall the house was in poor shape and whoever owned it didn’t take care of even the basics,” one commented.

“Never knew about the Chinese drywall,” one user shared.

“I would be a great home inspector, because I’m a Virgo and a hater,” one joked.

“I’ve never loved my 1920s home more. She’s not perfect but she’s solid wood and old school craftsmanship,” one added.

“This house looks rough for a 2004 built home,” another commenter shared.

This TikTok has more than 755.8K views with over 57.1K likes. We also contacted @andrew.matson7 over email and TikTok messenger.

