Gen Z is driving to Chili’s for their $6 “Wicked” margaritas—here’s what they’re saying

Chili’s Wicked-themed margaritas are making a splash on social media.

In the weeks leading up to the theatrical release of Wicked: For Good, it seemed as if every company known to man had partnered with the film for promotion. Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey were teaming up with Dunkin’ Donuts, there were Pottery Barn collections, Jeff Goldblum appeared in an Xfinity commercial—the list goes on.

One of these promotions was a set of margaritas at Chili’s inspired by Wicked.

What are the Chili’s Wicked margaritas?

Chili’s Wicked margaritas debuted in early November as part of their Margarita of the Month program. They offered two options—an emerald green Witches Brew Marg and a bright pink Good Witch Marg—each of which came with a witch hat or pink wand, depending on the drink (though folks online are complaining that many locations are out of the accessories.)

The promotion only ran through the end of November, but the margaritas made a big splash on TikTok. Elsewhere, there was definitely debate over whether the margaritas (frequently labeled very sweet) were actually any good, but Gen Z TikTokers seemed to love them. Maybe it was the novelty of Wicked, or maybe it was just the $6 price point, which is an absolute steal for a margarita in a lot of places.

Social media loves Wicked margaritas

Despite Gen Z drinking less than previous generations, launching themed alcoholic beverages in a national restaurant franchise was clearly a smart move in the TikTok era. It gave aspiring influencers a reason to drive out to Chili’s, order a couple margs, and show them off for the camera. And it wouldn’t have even been cost prohibitive for them to do so.

In fact, the Wicked margaritas made such an impact that Chili’s even acknowledged it in their promotion for the new $6 December drink, writing, “lol y’all went crazy last month so we gave you another $6 marg.”

The first comment on that video? “Bring back wicked margs.”

