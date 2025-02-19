‘Wasn’t it $14.99 a month ago?’: Woman orders this popular entree at Chili’s. Then she reads the fine print

According to one person who has made it her mission to know, “Chili’s needs to chill.”

Featured Video

That sentiment, from Oklahoma-based TikTok creator Jaylin Brazee (@jaylinbrazee), is a carryover from a Dec. 12 video that has brought more than 3.1 million views and Daily Dot coverage, in which she showed alarm at both the Triple Dipper’s price ($15.79 at the time) and calorie count range.

She came back with the same framing (a view of the menu accompanied by ominous booming sounds) for a Sunday video that has already brought more than 1.5 million views as of this writing.

It starts with the “Chili’s needs to chill” line in an on-screen caption and then shows a $16.29 price point for the dish, which allows a diner to choose from a list of (in this case) 10 different appetizers. Multiple combinations result in a calorie total approaching or even surpassing the 1,800 to 2,400 that adult females need and the 2,400 to 3,000 that adult males need, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Advertisement

“My vid went viral and y’all wouldn’t stop talking about the price in the comments,” she said in the caption accompanying this TikTok. “Now look,” using three crying emojis as punctuation, before closing with, “They came for us.”

More about the Triple Dipper

According to the Tasting Table, which set out to rate 11 different Triple Dipper options, “If you frequently spend time online — especially on social media apps such as TikTok and Instagram — it’s likely that you’ve heard about this viral restaurant item. The Triple Dipper, an appetizer offered at Chili’s Grill & Bar, exploded on social media in 2024, quickly amassing millions of hits on TikTok videos alone.”

The Bone-In Wings ranked dead last in Nicole Alexander’s view; she said, “The wings were not only dry but severely lacking in flavor. The chicken was bland, failing to bring the bold, saucy flavor my wing-loving heart desired. While I had initially intended to rank the bone-in wings along with their boneless counterparts, ranking each one based on sauce flavor, the bone-in variations of each wing were so disappointing that I had no choice but to group all the bone-in chicken wings together and rank them last.”

Advertisement

Just above that were the Southwestern Eggrolls. “Filled with chicken, black beans, corn, jalapeño Jack cheese, red peppers, and spinach, this appetizer puts a Tex-Mex twist on the traditional egg roll,” she explained before faulting them for their texture.

She also gave a thumbs-down to the Nashville Hot Mozz despite their TikTok popularity, saying, “My first bite was void of spice and tasted more heavily of oil and salt.”

So where did Chili’s get it right? According to Alexander, the Honey-Chipotle Chicken Crispers won the day, as she assessed, “The combination of sweet, tangy, and spicy found in Chili’s honey-chipotle sauce is truly next-level, surpassing any honey-chipotle dish I’ve had previously.”

She also praised the Boneless Honey-Chipotle Wings, putting that flavor combo in at No. 2 to join the chicken crispers on the podium, with Big Mouth Bites (which she describes as satisfying for a “beef fan who loves a delicious slider” getting third on her list.

Advertisement

Alexander also mentioned that the Triple Dipper was at an even higher price point—$17.79, with the low-rating wings bringing a $1.50 surcharge.

What viewers thought

People on TikTok had opinions about Chili’s because it is TikTok, after all.

Advertisement

Many showed alarm at the price jump, with one observing, “Used to be $12.99,” and another remarking, “Used be $9.99 back in 2010.”

One theorized about the root cause: “That’s not inflation that’s TIKTOK.”

“It’s a ton of food!” one argued. “I see nothing wrong with the price.”

But one viewer, seeing all the alarm registered in the comments section, chimed in. “Oh good is social media turning on Chili’s? Because I went yesterday and it was terrible and expensive for what I got.”

Advertisement

That person then assessed, “You Chili’s fans are crazy and need to go to a local restaurant.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok and Instagram direct message and to Chili’s via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.