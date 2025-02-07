‘No job is worth my life’: Chick-fil-A worker says her car’s headlights aren’t working. She’s forced to stay at work until it’s dark out

A Chick-fil-A worker broke down after her manager wouldn’t let her get off 30 minutes early. But it’s deeper than just an early clock-out.

Places like fast-food spots and retail shops have set hours to make sure there are enough people around to handle customers. However, there’s usually some flexibility.

Many managers will send workers home if the business is slow. Or you can usually get someone to cover for you if something comes up and you have to shorten a shift.

But for some reason, this manager wasn’t having it. Their alleged lack of flexibility could have had dire consequences for this worker.

Chick-fil-A worker breaks down

In a TikTok with more than 150,000 views, Chick-fil-A worker @gxiyxoyxoucpucpuf (we’ll refer to her as G for short) was in tears after her work shift.

Through tears, G says that she loves her job and is grateful to be able to work. But she says that she also feels that a situation was mishandled by one of her managers.

G, who is sitting in her car while it pours rain in her video, explains that she didn’t have working headlights yet. And with the stormy weather, it was getting dark earlier in the day.

So when she picked up a shift that ended at 6, she asked a manager if, instead of taking her mandated 30-minute break, she could clock out 30 minutes early instead. She explains that getting home takes 20 to 30 minutes. G says didn’t want to risk her safety or the safety of others by driving in the dark with no headlights.

She doesn’t get to leave Chick-Fil-A

She says that they told her they would think about it. And when she didn’t get a 30-minute break, she says she figured she was in the clear. But no. She says they only let her leave 10 minutes early.

“That means I worked 6 hours and 15 minutes. And they didn’t give me a break and then didn’t let me off until 10 minutes before the time I’m supposed to get off,” she says, still crying.

“People kept coming in through the drive-thru, and I’m literally about to ball my eyes out because I can see the clock,” she adds in a follow-up.

In her video, G is sitting in her car waiting for someone to come pick her up to take her home. She says she is going to have to leave her car in the parking lot overnight.

“‘Well, you shouldn’t be picking up shift?’” G imagines people saying.

“I need the money. How am I supposed to get this car back running?” she answers.

G adds that she would have preferred if they had told her no outright.

“I was a hot mess after not eating nothing all day-I came straight from school and worked until 6. I was devastated about not getting a break bc I could’ve talked to someone about covering me for that time or made arrangements for my car. But led me on to making me think I’d be getting off early,” she added in the caption.

Why hasn’t she gotten the lights fixed?

In a follow-up video, G explains that she recently got the car from her brother, who fixed up the vehicle and gave it to her.

Soon after, she says she had a work shift that didn’t end ’til 9:30pm, and she says she asked a friend for help turning on the headlights since she couldn’t figure it out. They tinkered with it, but she says her friend concluded her “raggedy” car didn’t have headlights.

She says she ended up calling her boyfriend, dad, and brother. And they came to the conclusion that she needed to hold her brights. And that’s how she made it home and drove around for a week.

Her boyfriend’s mom got her replacement headlights, she says. But then they started acting weird. When she turned on her directional blinkers, she says the headlights would cut off. “pitch black.”

“I’d have to jiggle the handle for them to come back on,” G says.

The lights eventually gave out, and her boyfriend’s mom got her another set of lights and a switch replacement. But none of that was solving the issue, so the mom hooked her up with a mechanic who was going to check out the issue for free.

So, G does have a solution on the way. It’s just taking a bit longer to see the mechanic since they’re, well, squeezing her in for free.

“No job is worth my life. I would’ve just left and talked to someone higher. U deserve better,” a top comment read.

“Baby download Affirm and see if they’ll approve you and then order your lights off Amazon, do you have bright lights on the car, this PMO so much,” a commenter suggested.

“That’s actually so crazy, how are they going to do that and not give you a break, you’re entitled to one or the other!” a person wrote.

@gxiyxoyxoucpucpuf draft from Friday I was a hot mess after not eating nothing all day-I came straight from school and worked until 6. I was devastated about not getting a break bc I could’ve talked to someone about covering me for that time or made arrangements for my car. But led me on to making me think I’d be getting off early. ♬ original sound – gxiyxoyxoucpucpufoydt

