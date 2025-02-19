What color is your vehicle?’: Chick-fil-A asks customer question about truck in drive-thru. There’s just one problem

A Chick-fil-A worker asked a customer a question they ask most customers who come through the drive-thru: “What color is your vehicle?” Only he didn’t know how to respond. That’s because he’s actually not quite sure of the color.

TikToker Adam Jr (@im_adam_jr) shows off his multi-colored truck in a short video, which has over 40,000 views. As a laughing audio track plays in the background, he shows viewers the car in question: a multicolor truck with panels of red, blue, and maroon.

Chick-fil-A’s efficient drive-thru system

Chick-fil-A is known for its efficient and “elevated” drive-thru ordering to meet its high demand.

Inc. Magazine called the drive-thru “a customer service master class”—a system that’s been evolved and tested to provide maximum effectiveness. Additionally, its curbside pickup and mobile ordering have also earned similar praise. Throughout both systems—drive-thru or curbside pickup—Chick-fil-A employees often ask customers for the color and model of their car so they can easily identify and deliver their food when it’s ready.

For car lovers, especially those with unique models like Adam Jr’s, this exercise has sparked much discussion online.

Mis-labeling cars

Many have taken to Reddit to share how their cars have been mislabeled or miscolored. In one thread, user Correct_Mine6817, the owner of a blue and white Mustang, shares that his car was identified as a “blue coupe.”

User RuinedGrave chimed in, saying, “Mine always says ‘maroon sedan.’”

User Patient_Ad_2357 added, “Mine says blue ford lol.”

A former Chick-fil-A employee offered some context, saying, “I worked at Chick-fil-A years ago, and that’s about as accurate as you can get. Most kids who worked there didn’t even know what a coupe was. I also had a girl working curbside tell me she was confused about what car to bring it out to because she was looking for a Ford, lol.”

What do Chick-fil-A workers say about this?

In a Reddit thread for Chick-fil-A drive-thru workers, fellow employees provide tips and tricks for learning car makes and models to avoid mislabeling.

“Gotta memorize, yeah. My CFA has a list of brand names on a pillar outside, hopefully, yours does too. The most common brands are Toyotas,” Reddit user woahyeahy recommended.

Yet others emphasized that it’s OK not to know every car’s make and model.

User Flgirl420 shared, “Most people get the car types and colors wrong all the time (as someone who used to work there). But it does show pics of the ‘type’ when you select. Don’t worry, people will get used to seeing the wrong type of car put in.”

Many viewers have given him suggestions on how to better identify his car’s color.

“Just say rainbow,” a viewer commented.

“The crayon box,” a viewer joked.

Another added, “Depends what side you look at.”

“I would mark the color of the front and add a note: lots of colors,” one suggested.

Other viewers joked about what the employees might label his car.

“Then they call the Miata a sedan,” a viewer wrote.

Adam Jr responded, “They actually put that this was a ‘Maroon Ford.’”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Adam Jr via TikTok comment and Chick-fil-A via email.

