‘They made me pay for an empty salad container today’: Customer can’t believe how much Chick-fil-A is charging for fruit cups that ‘aren’t even full’

A viral video posted to TikTok this week raised a discussion about the high prices on Chick-fil-A and other fast food menus, particularly where healthier options like fruit and vegetables are concerned.

Holding a half-full cup of fruit salad up to the camera, TikToker Brooke (@frankgallagherdupe) called it “highway robbery” that she paid $6.29. The video has amassed over 134,800 times since it was first posted July 28.

Viewers were quick to point out that the fruit cup isn’t the only shockingly high-priced item on the restaurant’s menu.

Viewers weigh in on the fruit cup value

“12 count grilled nuggets are $8.29!” one wrote.

“They made me pay for an empty salad container today,” another user shared.

One Chick-fil-A worker was surprised by the meager contents of the cup. “That’s a large and should have been a lot fuller than that,” @fearless.me.76 opined.

A fixed high cost of fruits and vegetables that has trended for a decade in the U.S. has led Americans to pay 40% more for them, while the country continues to import much more produce than it exports (though the rate of vegetable imports is about 25 percent higher than that of fruit.)

Rising fast food prices

Fast food prices in general, as noted by the Consumer Price Index, are rising at an inflation rate of 5.8 percent earlier this year. Customers didn’t need data to tell them that, however. Many fast food fans are in uproar over increased prices lately.

Several viewers noted that the apples layered on the bottom of the fruit cup often tasted bitter. According to their website, Chick-fil-A sources most of their produce from West Coast states like California and Arizona, but the apples served in their fruit cups come from various locations depending on region and time of year. West Coast restaurants serve apples predominantly from Cashmere, Washington while East Coast locations get theirs from New York farms in the western part of the state.

Other users suggested cheaper alternatives for buying fruit in the TikTok’s comment section, including Panera and Whole Foods. “We sell them same fruit mix and all, wayyyy cheaper,” one Panera worker shared.

“It’s like 3 bucks and the box is full, sometimes they even have 50 percent off,” user dani3elaa said of Whole Foods fruit cup offerings.

The Daily Dot reached out to Brooke via TikTok direct message.

