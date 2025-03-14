‘Cfa employee, they taste amazing but please don’t’: Woman issues PSA for Chick-fil-A customers who like the frosted coffee

A Chick-fil-A patron has decided to take the frosted drink phenomenon to its logical conclusion. But is it something that would be imposed on the fast-food chain’s workers?

That’s the quandary put into the world by creator Kiki (@kiki_jna). She put up her video advice on Wednesday, getting more than 1.1 million views as of Friday.

Using an audio clip from online food reviewers Big Al and Vicky, with Big Al reacting to sweet potato and egg pancakes by saying, “Spectacular! Give me 14 of ’em right now,” the creator highlights something she purports to have learned in her Chick-fil-A journeys.

The on-screen caption reads, “Reminder that Chick-fil-A can make frosted anythings, not just lemonades, so go get a frosted Dr. Pepper right now.”

In the caption, though, she has a quick your-mileage-may-vary caveat, noting, “This isn’t an every location thing tho.”

Chick-fil-A’s own site notes, “If you’re looking for a cool, creamy drink for an afternoon snack or to complement your meal, our Frosted Lemonade (made with Chick-fil-A Lemonade or Diet Lemonade), Frosted Coffee and some seasonal frosted beverages are available at restaurants nationwide. Frosted creations with other beverages are available on a restaurant-by-restaurant basis and not available at every location.”

Is it at every location?

According to a Reddit post on the r/ChickFilA forum from three years ago, TikTok pointed the way to frosted Dr. Peppers before … to the poster’s dismay.

Linking to a video that either no longer exists or wasn’t the correct link in the first place, Redditor Ofeab reveals, “Someone made a TikTok saying you could get frosted sodas and about 20 people tried to order frosted Dr. Peppers from me the other day.”

That person claimed it wasn’t allowed. “I don’t know where that girl worked but frosted sodas aren’t in our order system, aren’t on the menu, and aren’t on any secret menu either. Therefore, if you try to order a frosted soda, 99% of the time the managers are gonna say no even if the team member taking your order doesn’t automatically,” they wrote.

The Redditor also added, “Every store is run a little differently, but please don’t be surprised if you go to CFA and they can’t do a frosted soda. Since there’s no nutritional information on it offered by corpo, the legality of selling it becomes a little iffy.”

However, that person did insist that the frosted sodas are “pretty bangin’.”

Chick-fil-A employees advise caution

Various employees and managers at the fast food chain weighed in.

“Cfa employee, they taste amazing but please don’t,” one cautioned. “They are the worst thing to make.”

“CFA manager here!” reported another. “We don’t do this because we can’t provide accurate nutrition information which can be misleading and harmful to some individuals! Stores that do this are breaking this rule.”

That led someone else to observe, “Y’all worried about harmful? Start with the 50 ingredients in a chicken sandwich.”

“As an cfa employee, ignore the other comments complaining,” counseled another. “It’s a part of your job; I make a frosted root beer all the time. don’t be afraid to order it!”

Someone else suggested the DIY approach, advising, “Since every cfa employee is telling you not to do it, you can make these yourselves. it’s just ice cream and the drink of your choice.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Chick-fil-A via email and to the creator via TikTok direct message.



