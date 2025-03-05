‘Girl if you don’t clock in’: Woman starts placing Chick-fil-A order in drive-thru. Then the worker hands over the iPad

A Chick-Fil-A customer decided to take matters into her own hands while ordering at one of the location’s drive-thrus.

Featured Video

Barbi (@brazybarbi) posted a video TikTok of her inputting her own order. Her TikTok was viewed over 1.1 million times.

Hand it over

The clip begins with Barbi sitting in the driver’s seat of her car. She is in the drive-thru of a Chick-fil-A location, and an employee stands outside of her vehicle. In the worker’s hands is a tablet used for taking customers’ orders. However, instead of the fast-food employee keying in the menu items, Barbi is the one tapping the tablet’s screen.

Advertisement

Throughout the video, she demonstrates an ability to quickly navigate through the ordering application’s menus. Deftly swooping between various options, she ticks off various items to round out her meal. As she processes her own order, a text overlay in the video reads, “When the CFA worker not a pro like me.”

“He like ‘dang you know more than me.’ Boy put my sauces in the bag and stop playing!” she added in the caption.

Many viewers shared how impressed they were in the comments section.

Advertisement

“Girl at this point go get that job application,” one said.

“Girl if you dont clock in,” another echoed.

“The way he just letting her too,” a third wrote.

@brazybarbi he like “dang you know more than me” 😭😭😭 boy put my sauces in the bag and stop playing !! ♬ original sound – brownskinbaddie

Advertisement

Chick-fil-A ordering system

Much has been said of Chick-fil-A’s efficient order-taking protocols.

Food and Beverage calls the chain’s method of having workers stand outside to take orders on tablets “innovative.” All of the convenience of a traditional loudspeaker drive-thru is attained through this method. However, customers have the added benefit of conversing with a worker “face-to-face” the outlet notes.

“This not only helps orders be taken more quickly. But provides waiting and often frustrated customers with a personal experience. Which will help them feel like the company takes an interest in them and wants to help them out,” Food and Beverage penned.

Advertisement

However, the methodology is not without criticism. Chick-fil-A customers and workers have both spoken out about how workers are even tasked with standing outside in very cold temperatures.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Chick-fil-A via email and to Barbi via TikTok comment for further information.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.