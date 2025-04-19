‘I don’t think we were supposed to be given this’: Customers order drinks from Chick-fil-A. Then they see what they’re served in

If your Chick-fil-A server is in a rush when you go through the drive-thru, you might get lucky and snag one of these.

‘Is this normal?’

Chick-fil-A customer @gabsolutelynotsorry snagged a real fancy cupholder, but is it some kind of special treatment, or was it a mistake?

“Is this normal? I don’t think were supposed to be given this,” she begins in her TikTok. “We didn’t stral this I promise. I just want to know if we were supposed to have this or not.”

She shows two drinks from Chick-fil-A in a red plastic cup holder with a tall, round handle in the middle.

The video has over 37,000 likes and 1.5 million views as of Saturday.

Viewers offer some insight

One user speculated it was probably not on purpose, writing, “Someone [expletive] up.”

“It was their pleasure….” another joked.

“U were definitely suppose to grab them out and the worker didn’t want to confront U…almost happened to me the other day,” one viewer seeming to be a Chick-fil-A worker. commented.

Another user claiming to be an employee of the fast-food chain shared some insight.

“As a CFA employee, those are reusable cup holders when we’re out of stock of 2 cup carriers. To answer your question to whether or not you’re supposed to have it, short answer, no,” they wrote.

In a reply, this person continued, “The long answer is, the CFA employee accidentally gave this couple the reusable 2 cup carriers. Each store has exactly 7 of these because 2 cup carriers are used the most and easily run out of stock.”

The typical two-cup carriers this person is referring to look something like this and are made out of paper.

The drive-thru drink caddy

It turns out these drink caddies are part of Chick-fil-A’s sustainability efforts and were rolled out in February 2025. The company noticed that drive-thru customers would almost immediately take drinks out of the paper drink caddies and toss them. As a result, the company is limiting the use of paper drink caddies in their drive-thru.

“…Restaurants will keep six to 12 of the reusable caddies in rotation, and if the durable cup carrier displaces 50% of single-use cup carriers, it is estimated to save 91,000 lbs. of paperboard per year,” reads the announcement for the items.

@gabsolutelynotsorry Got the Chick-fil-A upgrade and a compliment on Gabe’s beard. I think we are the chosen ones today ✨🤌🏼 ♬ original sound – GabsolutelyNotSorry

The Daily Dot has reached out to Chick-fil-A for comment via email. We also reached out to @gabsolutelynotsorry via TikTok message and comment.



