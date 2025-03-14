‘They make them to break’: 2021 Chevy Suburban rolls into the shop. Then the mechanic discovers where the filter is located

Most people don’t think much about their car’s emissions system—until something goes wrong.

Featured Video

An auto repair specialist in upstate New York is shedding light on a design choice in the 2021 Chevrolet Suburban that, in his view, is setting drivers up for expensive repairs.

The video was originally posted by auto shop owner and YouTuber Eric Obrochta from South Main Auto LLC. It was later reshared on TikTok by @fansouthmainautollc.

A costly filter replacement

Filming from beneath a lifted Chevy Suburban, Obrochta points out the vehicle’s canister vent valve and emissions system. He notes the key components—including the filter—are placed directly behind the rear tire.

Advertisement

“Hmmm, let’s put the filter right behind the rear tire because that makes sense,” he says sarcastically.

He then walks over to the vehicle’s EVAP canister, which he removed from the vehicle. He says, “This is about $700 from General Motors.”

As he taps the filter on the counter, a large buildup of dust and debris falls out.

“Here’s your filter, sits back there sucking mud,” he notes. “The entire time it’s back there, filling the entire system, full of dirt, plugging both charcoal canisters and setting event performance code.”

Advertisement

A design choice that benefits who?

Obrochta suggests the positioning of the filter could be a deliberate move—one that guarantees frequent part replacements and more money spent on repairs.

“It does [make sense] if you’re in a parts-selling business,” he says.

His frustration is clear as he wraps up the video with a message directed at GM. “Good job, GM. You guys keep it up,” he says.

Advertisement

However, it’s important to note General Motors has already addressed the issue with EVAP canisters’ placement in the 2021 Chevy Suburban.

To that end, it released a technical service bulletin with a fix. It added a filter between the EVAP canister and the air inlet to help prevent dust buildup.

The Daily Dot reached out to General Motors for more information.

How is the 2021 Chevrolet Suburban rated overall?

Car site Edmunds gave the 2021 Chevy Suburban a 7.6 out of 10, an average rating.

Advertisement

They praised its spacious interior, strong towing capacity, and available diesel engine but noted that some controls and safety features were lacking.

However, owner reviews tell a different story. In the Edmunds review section, 23 Chevy Suburban owners rated it just 2.7 out of 5.

“My pushrods and lifters on the left side of the engine had to be replaced after 6K miles!” one frustrated reviewer wrote. “My SUV is going on week 2 of being in the shop while awaiting parts!”

According to Lemberg Law, common complaints about this model include engine and powertrain failures, electrical issues, fuel system problems, and more.

Advertisement

In the comments, users weren’t surprised to hear about yet another GM problem.

“Hasn’t GM had this problem for years?” one person questioned.

“Yeah, never buying a GM,” another wrote.

Advertisement

A third added, “Evap systems have been around since 1996-ish. You’d think GM could get them figured out by now, right?”

The Daily Dot reached out to General Motors and Obrochta via email. We also reached out to the reposting account via TikTok comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.