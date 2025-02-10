‘I throw up a prayer every time’: Man buys Chevrolet Camaro. Then he discovers its design is causing a major safety issue

A Chevrolet Camaro driver has a complaint about one element of the car he feels is severely lacking—so badly that it drives him to prayer.

Creator Anthony Garcia (@_anthony.garcia) shared his thoughts on Sunday, drawing more than 2.4 million views as of this writing. In his short video, borrowing the Acre Myra clip that a number of TikTokers have used, he showed off his Camaro with a pair of on-screen captions telling the story.

The first reads, “As a Camaro owner, I’ll admit,” and then it moves to the second caption, “These blind spots are so bad, I throw up a prayer every time I switch lanes.”

The second on-screen caption augments a view of one of the back seat’s tiny windows among its views of the car.

The caption accompanying the video underscores the sentiment, saying, “Leave it in God’s hands.”

Is it really that bad?

Rear visibility was cited as an issue in the review of the 2024 edition Camaro in Car and Driver, even though it got an overall respectable 8 out of 10.

While it listed “great thrills at a good price, pure muscle, meaningful 1LE track package” as its highs, it countered with “underwhelming rear visibility, rear seat is a jail sentence, overdue for a revamp” as its lows.

It does, however, offer “blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert” as an option.

Redditors also weighed in on the issue back in a post from eight years ago, indicating it’s been a consistent issue with the design for a while.

“Every single review, post, video, [and] article I’ve seen has someone mentions that the visibility is really bad with really bad blind spots,” the original poster observed, wondering if it was really as bad as everyone was making it out to be.

“Pretty bad,” one said before hedging, “But not any worse than a 350 or 370z. Learn how to properly adjust your mirrors and you will be fine. It’s not like you are driving a cargo van or something.”

Another said, regarding that class of sports car, “We’re comparing Fuji apples to Gala to Red & Delicious. If you want a big juicy cantaloupe, you’ve got to get into an older car. My E30’s visibility is ridiculously good,” referring to the BMW series from 1982 to 1994.

What others thought

Commenters weighed in.

“Bro buy the little fisheye blind spot mirrors,” one suggested. “It’ll be so much better.”

“I used to have this problem too,” another offered. “I put GM tow mirrors on my Camaro and it solved all my problems.”

But, despite these suggestions, some operated as if this is how it’s just going to be with Camaros.”

“I don’t even get mad when a Camaro cuts me off cause i know they can’t see,” someone else observed.

And another said, “Note to self: don’t drive next to a Camaro.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to Chevrolet via email.

