‘I throw up a prayer for every lane change’: Driver buys new Chevy Camaro. They didn’t expect this design flaw before purchasing

A late model Chevrolet Camaro driver has a bone to pick with the vehicle’s visibility. Diego (@deeyaygo) posted a TikTok about their problems with the car’s windows. In the photos, they showed off the Camaro’s rear-set interior.

Poor visibility

Diego’s video displays their gripe with the Chevrolet Camaro’s interior design layout. They snap a photo of the car’s backseat, which they say is a “visibility of doom and despair.”

That’s because the cramped rear seating area sports a tiny back window. Due to the placement of the front passenger’s chair, its headrest blocks out the small pane of glass. This makes looking over one’s shoulder to assess if any incoming traffic is in the adjacent lane extremely difficult.

According to a caption for his post, Diego writes that the blind spot has made him turn to religion: “I throw up a prayer for every lane change.”

Diego isn’t the only TikToker to go viral about the Chevy Camaro’s issue. In another TikTok with 1.6 million views, user @slowmaro1 showed a picture showcasing the “doom” riddled backseat. This time, the small window is shown in even greater detail. The surface area appears to be the size of a large calzone slice, or an iron one would use to de-wrinkle their clothing.

“When I turn to see my blind spot but I see this thing,” the user pens in a caption for the other video. Additionally, the TikToker writes in a caption for the post: “I be slamming on the gas whenever I switch lanes.”

Other gripes

As it turns out, other people have expressed worry regarding the Chevy Camaro’s rear window visibility. And it’s not just with the back passenger’s side glass panel either.

A Reddit user who started this thread wanted to know if the ability to see out the Camaro’s back end was awful. The title of their post questions if “the visibility in the Camaro [is] as bad as everyone makes it out to be?”

One person admittedly said rear visibility was “pretty bad.” However, they also mentioned there are other popular vehicles on the marker that also suffer from this issue. Specifically, they cited the Nissan “350 or 370z” as egregious offenders.

This same Redditor suggested that Camaro commuters “properly adjust [their] mirrors and [they] will be fine.” Another person wholly agreed with those who’ve expressed concern about the vehicle’s rear visibility issues. “Yes, it’s that bad. High doors, low roof makes for small windows and wide pillars,” they wrote.

Their solution was to rely heavily on the ride’s “backup camera.” Moreover, other users stated the Camaro’s front windshield visibility wasn’t all that great either. One Reddit poster who replied to the upload likened the car’s visibility to that of a military vehicle. “It’s basically a Panzer tank. You’ve got a tiny slit you can view the world out of. If you’re not a moron you should be able to handle it no problem. It’s not really a big deal,” they said.

Viewers largely agreed with the issue

Users agreed with Deigo’s gripes about the car’s windows.

One TikTok user penned, “I turn now good luck everybody else.”

Another remarked that newer car technology would be a lifesaver while riding in a vehicle like the Camaro. “Blind spot mirror lifesaver,” they wrote.

Someone else said seeing the Camaro’s interior explains a lot of driver behaviors they’ve encountered on the road. “This actually puts in perspective why some people are driving the way they do sometimes,” they said.

Whereas someone else shared their own anecdote about blind spots. According to them, being overly cautious pays off.

“I remember one time driving my pickup. I go to switch lanes, look at my mirrors and my blind spot, nobody. But I noticed this Miata disappeared, but they’re not in front or behind me. No recent turn offs. I wait a bit longer and they just appear next to me.. Thank god I waited,” they wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Chevrolet via email and Diego via TikTok comment for further information.



