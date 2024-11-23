‘I would never go to anywhere Michelin star again’: Chef warns against ‘fine dining,’ calls it a ‘scam.’ Here’s why

Is fine dining actually a scam and are we better off eating at a pizza joint?

Food critics will give a stamp of approval for a select number of restaurants and deem them to be the best in town. This stamp symbolizes the restaurant is simply exceptional.

The hype and excitement become real when you finally land that big reservation for a restaurant that usually takes months to get. High hopes and expectations are brought to the dinner with all the anticipation.

It becomes a flex to tell your friends where you’re eating and they will usually chime in on how they’ve been wanting to try that one. The impossible reservation is now becoming a real thing.

Is fine dining a ‘scam’?

You go through the experience of dinner only to find the portions are small with a big bill. The bill is deemed to be justifiable due to the level of service, experience, and ambiance of the restaurant. However, not every Michelin star restaurant treats customers exceptionally.

Which brings up the question, is fine dining an elaborate social experiment that really is just a big scam?

This TikTok posted by @adivunsolicited claims that Michelin star restaurants and fine dining is a massive scam.

“Paying thousands of dollars for a dinner and being hungry after should be a crime.” @adivunsolicited



Why do fine dining restaurants charge so much?

In the TikTok, the chef mentions that the bill for his group was two digits followed by three zeros. Spending over $10,000 for a dinner is an absolutely ridiculous concept but somehow has to become acceptable? There is no reason for a dish to cost $100 for a food portion that is smaller than the palm of your hand.

We are no strangers to buying food and know the cost. So how are these fine dining restaurants able to get away with charging customers an absurd markup?

Well, Michelin star restaurants are a thing that gives a universal credibility that blinds people to price. Instead, the primary focus is around the dining experience. Fine dining is portrayed to have the highest quality ingredients, exceptional service, and a dining experience like no other.

In most cases with fine dining and Michelin star restaurants, the food portions do not match the bill. It’s one thing to spurge here and there, but the least that these restaurants can do is have you leave with a full stomach.

In the TikTok, the chef goes on to mention how two hours after dinner the entire group was hungry. The group decided to get pizza which they claimed to be better than the five-course meal that cost over $10,000.

What are some alternative options to fine dining?

Now if fine dining is your thing, own it. There is no shame in enjoying this type of experience if that’s your thing. Now, a fellow like me gets way to excited for a Chinese buffet so I’ll typically opted out of the fancy dinner. Here are some alternatives for an elevated dining experience.

Hire private chef The chef will come to your house and you get pick the menu Cooking class with chef Get your hands in the mix and create the dinner in a group setting Private cinema dining experiences Dinner and movie, name a better duo Wine or whiskey pairing dinners Indulge fully in the flavors of the foods that tastefully balances with the wine or whiskey.

So what did the viewers think?

In the comments section, users weighed in on the chef’s opinion.

“As a Chef who used to work in fine dining, it is a huge scam!” one added.

“Fine dining = extreme disappointment with an expensive price tag,” one commented.

“I’d rather eat at my cousin’s house,” one user joked.

“You’re basically paying for “the experience,” the brand, and optics, not necessarily great food,” one added.

“As a Licensed Chef I always tell people we don’t even do fine dining! Hire a private Chef to come to you, pick the menu & Enjoy a real experience,” one suggested.

This TikTok has more than 73.6K views with over 328.4K likes.

