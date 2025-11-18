“Any other Boston questions?”: Locals joke about viral debate over iconic Cheers restaurant sign

A tourist visiting the famous Cheers restaurant in Boston noticed something strange about the sign outside. Now, the internet can’t agree on what the sign’s bizarre hand is actually supposed to be.

What does the hand sign at Cheers look like?

In a video with over 976,000 views, TikToker Elizabeth (@liztheginger) cocks her head to the side in confusion as she stares at the sign for Cheers, the popular restaurant featured in the television series of the same name.

At the bottom of the sign, a hand appears to be pointing to the restaurant. However, the hand appears to have two thumbs, with one sagging unnaturally.

On-screen text reads, “Went to the ‘Cheers’ restaurant in Boston and noticed something really weird. Bostonians explain.”

While the hand doesn’t appear on the iconic television show, the same misshapen hand does appear on the Cheers official Instagram page.

What do Bostonians think of the sign?

In the comments, viewers weigh in on Elizabeth’s petition for answers to the oddly shaped hand.

“Having two thumbs on one hand makes it easier to dump tea into a harbour. Any other Boston questions?” one jokes.

“Indicates downstairs under the first floor instead of pointing straight ahead, indicating to go down,” another suggests.

“It was crafted by the finest AI,” a third writes, referencing generative AI’s frequent inability to picture a hand correctly.

Some Bostonians call the restaurant a tourist destination, claiming they don’t know the lore behind the hand sign.

“58 years here and I’ve never once set foot in there. Tourists need to explain it,” a commenter writes.

“We wouldn’t know. We don’t go there,” another remarks.

“Why would Bostonians explain a tourist trap to you?” a third commenter asks.

Others say they’ve never noticed the sign, even though they frequent the restaurant.

“I went a few years ago and didn’t notice! But I went back and looked and definitely see it now!” one viewer says.

“That’s crazy! I have visited there several times and worked there as a DJ/karaoke host, and I never noticed the weird hand!” a second writes.

The Daily Dot reached out to Cheers via email for further comment.

