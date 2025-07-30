“Expert-level sleuthing”: Scale records mysterious late-night weigh-ins while wife is gone, and now she’s suspicious

A woman fears that her already unfaithful husband lied to her yet again, judging by a mysterious recording on their condo’s scale. In a Reddit post, she shows two back-to-back results of 120 pounds when neither she nor her husband weigh that much, and she can’t help but think another woman is involved.

Due to the husband’s cheating history, commenters widely believed that she has every reason to be suspicious.

The mystery of the 120 pound scale recording

On Sunday, Redditor u/throw-Doubt303 posted an image of the scale’s records and told her story in a viral post on the sub “Am I Overreacting?” According to the OP, her husband was staying at their condo because they had already separated due to his infidelity.

However, in responses to commenters, she explained that they had both agreed not to start seeing other people just yet.

“I checked the digital scale’s memory out of curiosity and it showed two ‘unassigned’ weigh-ins at exactly 120 lbs, logged at 12:25 a.m. and 12:26 a.m. back-to-back,” she wrote. “For context, I do not weigh 120 lbs, and I was not there on that date, just my husband.”

Had she accused her husband of cheating from this alone, she might have been overreacting. The fact that he’d already broken her trust multiple times suggests otherwise. It seems that, regardless of the situation, this man can’t stop sleeping with other people.

“We’re separated to work on ourselves, not divorced. The goal was to work on ourselves to help build a better foundation and we agreed not to see other people,” she said in the comments.

The OP had a strong suspicion that her husband once again crossed her boundaries, but didn’t want to “jump to conclusions.”

“100% a case of Occam’s Razor”

Jumping to conclusions is the commenters’ job, and pretty much everyone reached the same. Redditors do not tend to go easy on cheaters, and many here reassured the OP that her gut feeling is correct.

“100% a case of Occam’s Razor here,” wrote u/Sptsjunkie. “When I read the headline and didn’t read the post yet, I thought that we have a digital scale and it can have some odd or fluky readings. If the wife was gone for the weekend and there was a random 120 pound weigh in, then it would probably be overthinking.”

“But she and her husband are separated because he cheated even when they were not separated. And this is two back to back weights. This is pretty simple. He has moved on and is already hooking up with other women. No need to overthink this.”

“Just more closure to finalize the separation,” said u/MathMili. “Now you can have peace knowing that this is the right decision.”

“This is expert-level sleuthing,” u/CheskapOo remarked. “Men underestimate our level of intuition. When you confront him, he’ll probably try to paint you as crazy or paranoid. You’re not. They don’t get it — they could fart differently and we’d know something’s up.

Separation is not divorce

Some commenters thought they had something by saying it doesn’t matter if he slept with another woman because they had already separated. That’s what happens when you don’t check the comments for the whole story.

Thankfully, other Redditors were there to set the record straight.

“I’m actually baffled at the number of comments saying something along the lines of ‘you’re separated why does it matter,’” u/Educational-Let-2280 said. “Separated is very different from decidedly moving toward certain impending divorce.”

“Some marriages can sometimes healthily recover from infidelity. In order to do that, the partner who cheated must be willing to take accountability, meaningfully change, and prioritize the betrayed partners feeling over all else, including their pride.”

