“Can’t wait to send them back”: Fans who ordered Charli XCX’s special edition Converse shoes share their disappointment after they arrive in the mail

Fans of DJ and pop artist Charli XCX quickly sold out her collaboration sneaker with Converse. However, some say they were confused when they finally opened the package.

In the brand’s announcement for the highly anticipated collaboration, Charli XCX poses in distressed and stained Converse sneakers. She dubs them the perfect “party girl” shoe.

However, once the shoes shipped, opinions began to change.

What did fans think of the Charli XCX x Converse sneaker?

In a video with over 2.1 million views, TikToker Eva (@evamillss) opens up her new Charli XCX x Converse shoes.

“Did anyone else’s Charli XCX arrive not like the picture?” she asks in on-screen text.

She shows off a faded grey shoe with “rips” printed onto the fabric.

“I thought they were real rips, and they looked less ‘dirty’ on the website. idk kinda a miss converse,” she writes in the caption.

Eva isn’t the only fan to call out the shoe. When it was first announced, many took to social media to question the printed-on “ripped” look.

One fan even questioned the printed rips on a video posted to Charli XCX’s official TikTok page.

“Oh, so it’s not actually ripped,” the commenter writes. Charli XCX responded (and then deleted) with, “Rip them yourself babes i’m not doing everything for you xx.”

Are shoppers divided on the printed rips?

In the comments, viewers share mixed opinions on the printed rips. Some say it was clear in the promotions that the rips weren’t real.

“Nah, I just saw the ad where Charli is holding them, and they are clearly printed on. I don’t get the confusion,” one writes.

“It doesn’t even look like real rips on the website, though, if you actually look properly. I looked at them and thought of jeggins straight away,” another says.

“I’m sorry, but even in the ads, you could tell the rips were printed on. She also said so herself,” a third adds.

However, other disappointed fans say they plan to return the shoes.

“I got mine today, and I hate them. Can’t wait to send them back,” a commenter says.

“Mine came today! I’m a lil disappointed it’s a print and not real rips, but what can you do,” another writes.

“Literally what I said to my best friend! It’s not like they can’t do real rips, etc, because I had some in the emo phase. I feel they’ve been made very cheaply and the sole print colour doesn’t match the print colour on the guide when choosing x,” a third remarks.

The Daily Dot reached out to Eva for further comment.

