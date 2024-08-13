‘Reason 105 not to buy Tesla’: Tesla driver warns against charging up next to a Cybertruck

Like it or not, the Tesla Cybertruck is becoming more common across the U.S. as production on the electric vehicle plugs along. Many Tesla drivers who, for one reason or another, find themselves without the ability to charge their vehicles at their homes will use local Superchargers to power their vehicles. But be wary of charging alongside a Cybertruck, one Tesla driver warns.

These high-powered and fast-charging stations—effectively the analog to a traditional gas station for the high-tech cars—may provide a different experience to drivers if they choose to charge at the same time as a higher-powered Cybertruck, as this Tesla driver found.

In a viral video shared to TikTok, user @1motatt says his Tesla’s estimated time to fully charge shot up to over five hours after a Cybertruck pulled in to the charging station. The clip, which has drawn over 1.2 million views, shows his Tesla app screen denoting the increased amount of time.

“About to be here all day,” the video is captioned.

How long does it take a Tesla to charge?

But how long is a Tesla charging cycle supposed to take normally? The answer might be surprising—and put the poster’s shock and frustration into perspective. Per the Tesla website, Supercharger stations like the one he is parked at are supposed to charge a vehicle with up to 200 miles worth of battery power in just about 15 minutes.

However, older Supercharger stations may not be able to provide the same level of charging power as newer ones. Unless they are the Supercharger V3, when multiple vehicles are plugged in at the station, they will effectively split the charging power, prolonging the amount of time it will take to fully juice up the vehicles.

So, @1motatt’s slowed experience isn’t particular to the Cybertruck next to him—any Tesla vehicle would split the charging power on an older Supercharger station.

Some viewers commented on the video that the Tesla’s reliance upon chargers like the one shown in the video were what steered them away from purchasing one.

“When im pumping gas in my tacoma, i never has this issue when a 2500 pulls up next to be to fill up too,” one commenter wrote.

“With my gas truck, I can fill it up in 1 minute and get back on the road no problem!” another said.

“I paid 47 cents a gallon with my fuel saver yesterday,” a further user wrote. “Took less than 2 minutes.”

Other viewers—implying they were experienced with Teslas or even owned one—pointed out that the Cybertruck might not have been entirely at fault for the slow charge time.

“I charge my cyber all the time 20-30min full charge,” one commented. “If on the road, I make a plan of lunch near good charger, plug it in, grab lunch, walk out, leave. Easy.”

“The cyber truck charges to 80 percent in 40 minutes,” a third added. “80 percent battery for the lowest form of the truck is almost 300 miles.”

