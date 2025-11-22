“Enough is enough”: Creator says pro-ED culture is back thanks to Hollywood’s Ozempic obsession in a video with over 6 million views

TikToker Ashe Wright (@yourdashofashe), a self-described “lifestyle creator from the Bay Area,” posted a video that pushed back on what she viewed as a new wave of celebrity thinness. She vented about how many well-known actors appeared drastically underweight during recent public appearances.

Wright said she had grown exhausted with pretending this look seemed normal, especially as it spread across major franchises and fan events. She explained that she stayed off social platforms because the trend felt unavoidable and overwhelming.

What the lifestyle creator said

Wright’s frustration centered on what she described as visibly unhealthy bodies being praised in mainstream entertainment. She said, “Enough is enough. Between the Wicked cast and the Mormon Wives cast and all of the Bravo casts that were at Bravo Con this weekend, everyone is so f*cking skinny. Like, single-digit body fat percentage.”

According to her, these celebrities displayed “bones showing in every single part of their body.” She argued that people avoided speaking up because criticism came off as rude, even though she believed the concern related to health.

She also described this wave of body standards as “deliberately underweight,” which, in her view, encouraged harmful expectations for viewers.

She added that she felt “insane” trying to navigate online spaces where extreme thinness appeared constant. She also insisted that calling it out wasn’t cruel, saying, “It’s not mean. This isn’t f*cking normal.”

Her comments also touched on how this environment influenced her own online behavior. She said she hardly wanted to post because she didn’t want to immerse herself in a feed dominated by extreme thinness. Additionally, she insisted the widespread praise for these bodies created a damaging illusion of normalcy across social media.

Reactions to the TikTok video

Viewers responded quickly, and many supported her point. One commenter wrote, “i loooove Mormon Wives but I was genuinely shocked when I saw the scene of Layla walking into her birthday party. She’s soooo thin, it’s scary.” Another person mentioned public figures who, in their view, contributed to the trend, saying, “Amy Schumer purging all her pre-skinny photos, Meghan Trainor bragging about how ‘healthy’ she is now that she’s skinny.”

Additionally, some commenters pointed to creators who promote restrictive eating patterns. A TikToker wrote, “Bethenny Frankel is actively teaching women how to eat the bare minimum to stay out of the hospital.” Others brought up names they believed participated in the rapid-weight-loss craze tied to drugs like Ozempic, including Michelle Yeoh and Lindsay Hubbard.

Parents also raised concerns. One mother wrote, “My daughter is currently inpatient for ED treatment. Guess who her searches were for [anorexia] ‘inspo’? Ariana Grande & Jenna Ortega.” That comment, like many others, echoed Wright’s worry that the industry’s body expectations reached far beyond celebrity culture and shaped how young viewers saw themselves.

Ashe Wright did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

For more information about eating disorders or to speak with someone confidentially, contact the National Eating Disorders Organization. (link: https://www.nationaleatingdisorders.org/help-support/contact-helpline

