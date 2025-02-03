‘I’m still recovering’: Woman issues warning after using castor oil packs for ‘health benefits’

One woman issued a “friendly reminder” to viewers who are interested in using castor oil.

Featured Video

In a viral TikTok video with over 3.8 million views, Sports Illustrated model Ellie Thuman (@elliethumannlol) said she experienced some uncomfortable side effects after using the oil.

“I woke up at 4:00am with the worst cramps I’ve ever felt in my life,” she said.

Ellie reported that she felt like she needed to vomit. Then, she told her mom that she was not feeling well.

Advertisement

After a quick Google search, the woman realized using the oil could actually be dangerous.

“Too much castor oil, it’s literally like call poison control,” she explained.

Is castor oil dangerous?

Social media users say they rub the oil directly on their stomachs or apply a castor oil pack (a cloth soaked with the oil) onto their bodies.

Advertisement

Some apply castor oil to their bellies as a remedy for digestive issues, menstrual cramps, and other health concerns.

However, doctors say the claims aren’t supported by evidence.

Using the oil can also result in serious side effects, like nausea, vomiting, muscle cramps, diarrhea, and irregular heartbeat.

For people who are pregnant, castor oil can also cause early cramps.

Advertisement

A doctor directly addressed the social media claims about the benefits of the oil.

“There’s just no need to use castor oil for anything related to your health and wellness,” Dr. Hopkins said in a Cleveland Clinic article. “For every instance in which social media users claim you can use castor oil, there are other, scientifically proven methods that work better and are safer.”

Currently, the only FDA-approved use for castor oil is to relieve constipation, per WebMD.

Advertisement

In the video’s comments section, many touted the supposed positive benefits of using the oil.

“Idk I have PCOS and the week I used castor oil I started my cycle for the first time naturally in like a year,” user Hay J wrote.

“I have stage 4 endometriosis and the castor packs are life changing,” user Karsee commented.

Advertisement

“Idk but I have endometriosis, was always told I can’t get pregnant. Started using castor oil and got pregnant!” user Barla said.

“It dissolved my ovarian cyst after like two nights of use,” user Sami claimed.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ellie via Instagram direct message and comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.